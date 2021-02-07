Co-Offensive Coordinators a Strong Sign of RPO Being Prominent?

The more and more I think about it: Godsey being the former TE’s coach and then assuming the role of working with Tua, and Studesville being this highly praised (by Flo) ground game genius, all kind of suggests a running game coordinator and a passing game coordinator. This idea seems to have some people in an uproar about exactly who will be calling the plays come the regular season. However, given our usage of the RPO system last year and Tua’s college experience in similar systems, wouldn’t it make a lot of sense if the play calling was designed in a cooperative effort? Each play call would include both a run and pass, where each co-coordinator would be assigned the responsibility of their portion of the play call. Obviously play design and schemes would require both co-coordinators building off of each other to utilize packages that actually worked in terms of assignments and personnel.



Personally, I think the final nod goes to Godsey, as I assume building the passing schemes off of the running game makes more sense and is more complex. But, it certainly doesn’t seem so pessimistic for such a collaborative effort to exist.