Coach and Gm

HollowBeast
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 149
- Reaction score
- 251
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Black Hills
I have been there biggest supporter on this board.
Check my past Post .
I think this draft should have been different.
pat the end of the season I hope I am eating my own displeasures in my
last nights post of disappointment.
Regardless these are all professional FO and players. And coaches
they should be ready for Criticism , that is part of it nothing I posted was derogatory but all fact based based with links I posted and my feelings of facts.
I woke up to a the TE pick . I hope it works.
I went to bed disappointed. That we didn’t get a back , That Sermon was there and we may get him at 81,
San Fran grabs him after we pick along..
Im losing faith in the organization to pick a good rib after , Howard, Breida misses. Last year.
I Hope they all go out to prove this 50 year fan wrong.
Check my past Post .
I think this draft should have been different.
pat the end of the season I hope I am eating my own displeasures in my
last nights post of disappointment.
Regardless these are all professional FO and players. And coaches
they should be ready for Criticism , that is part of it nothing I posted was derogatory but all fact based based with links I posted and my feelings of facts.
I woke up to a the TE pick . I hope it works.
I went to bed disappointed. That we didn’t get a back , That Sermon was there and we may get him at 81,
San Fran grabs him after we pick along..
Im losing faith in the organization to pick a good rib after , Howard, Breida misses. Last year.
I Hope they all go out to prove this 50 year fan wrong.