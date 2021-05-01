Coach and Gm

I have been there biggest supporter on this board.

Check my past Post .

I think this draft should have been different.

pat the end of the season I hope I am eating my own displeasures in my

last nights post of disappointment.

Regardless these are all professional FO and players. And coaches

they should be ready for Criticism , that is part of it nothing I posted was derogatory but all fact based based with links I posted and my feelings of facts.

I woke up to a the TE pick . I hope it works.

I went to bed disappointed. That we didn’t get a back , That Sermon was there and we may get him at 81,

San Fran grabs him after we pick along..

Im losing faith in the organization to pick a good rib after , Howard, Breida misses. Last year.

I Hope they all go out to prove this 50 year fan wrong.