Coach Flo thoughts on D Smith

Flores not sweating Smith's size: Alabama star WR DeVonta Smith did not participate in the weigh-in on Tuesday, although he intends to be weighed and measured for height at Alabama's pro day. Smith, the explosive Heisman Trophy winner, is listed at just 175 pounds on the Alabama roster. The Dolphins' Brian Flores, who is coaching Smith's National team this week, indicated little concern, however, about Smith's size.


"If you're a good player -- I mean, you can nitpick all you want about a guy's size -- good players are good players are good players," Flores said. "I think we all can see that, and this guy's a very good player. He made a lot of plays in college, he made a lot of plays in the big games -- biggest games of the year. You can nitpick all day about things on people but he's a very good player. It's been good getting to know him, too. He's a good kid, too."

www.nfl.com

2021 Senior Bowl Day 1: Five stars from practice; Dolphins' Brian Flores weighs in on DeVonta Smith

Which 2021 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Senior Bowl Day 1? Daniel Jeremiah and Chase Goodbread provide analysis and notes from Tuesday's practices in Mobile.
Go Flo
 
What is Flores supposed to say? Yes he's got great hands and make plays but he will be lucky to make week 3 before he's gets snapped like a twig by a Safety of LB that can't tackle for crap? Seeing poor tackling too much this season and we all know how that ends up.
 
Coaches speak, he’ll be there want him or he won’t, At least two in probably five others that will be just as good can’t wait to see how it plays out
 
