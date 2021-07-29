Coach Flores FINALLY GETTING HIS DUE!!!!!

Coach Flores is finally get some respect from the media and what he currently building with the Dolphins. I really wanted him to win the Coach of the year award last year but the dropped the ball. But I FEEL THIS YEAR IS HIS YEAR TO WIN IT and even if he dont I know he will get us to the playoffs. Of course there are a few things that has to go our way for that to happen but on coaching and leadership I feel he is playoff worthy.GO COACH FLORES!!!!!