 Coach Flores FINALLY GETTING HIS DUE!!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach Flores FINALLY GETTING HIS DUE!!!!!

B

Blancgary911

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2009
Messages
228
Reaction score
117
Coach Flores is finally get some respect from the media and what he currently building with the Dolphins. I really wanted him to win the Coach of the year award last year but the dropped the ball. But I FEEL THIS YEAR IS HIS YEAR TO WIN IT and even if he dont I know he will get us to the playoffs. Of course there are a few things that has to go our way for that to happen but on coaching and leadership I feel he is playoff worthy.




GO COACH FLORES!!!!!✊🔥🙌✊🔥🙌
 
D

dolphinheel

Starter
Joined
Feb 6, 2004
Messages
3,653
Reaction score
3,149
Blancgary911 said:
Coach Flores is finally get some respect from the media and what he currently building with the Dolphins. I really wanted him to win the Coach of the year award last year but the dropped the ball. But I FEEL THIS YEAR IS HIS YEAR TO WIN IT and even if he dont I know he will get us to the playoffs. Of course there are a few things that has to go our way for that to happen but on coaching and leadership I feel he is playoff worthy.




GO COACH FLORES!!!!!✊🔥🙌✊🔥🙌
Click to expand...
Culture comes first, then the wins. He is definitely changing the culture. It was sorely needed
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,571
Reaction score
1,037
I have always liked and respected PFF and their evaluation of football. 🙃
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom