Coach Flores

Please forgive my rant.

I have lost all hope i had in Flores. He seriously needs to be in the hot seat for allowing two oc coaching system a shovel pass on 3rd and short ? Are you seriously trying to lose ?

Defense is legit and i am not sure if that is Flores, Grier or DC.

I kike waddle but why dance Everytime he gets a pass.

Brissett is playing better than Tua. That's not saying much. Brissett played well with terrible o line and playcalling. He almostwon us the game.
 
The problem is Grier and his terrible job of drafting, then the lack of development of these terrible o-line players into serviceable turnstiles is 2nd and finally hiring two non-qualified OCs in some odd org structure experiment is on Flores. We will win exactly 5 games this year. Shame that someone else has our early first round pick. Not that we would have hit on it anyway.

PS Austin Jackson is Grier’s Charles Harris on the other side of the ball.
 
Defense as legit? Did not see LV waltz passed us the entire length of the field for 2 quarters straight?

No pass rush. Unable to stop the run consistently. Abysmal on third downs. Unable to cover slot receiver and tight ends. To think some of the Flowers / Karras money was spent on Coleman. He looks dreadful. And is only remotely required because Igbo can’t get anywhere near the field.

What a mess.
 
Sure, they make a nice stop here and there, but they ALWAYS give up a big pass play, and tackling out in the open isn't their strong suit. The occasional turnover and 4th down stop makes them look good, but it's an illusion.
 
He needs the killer instinct. I was screaming at my TV to go for it on 4th down and 2 to go. I knew raiders won’t come back and score. We needed the TD there badly.
 
I'm not sure what game you watched today if you think we didn't show a pass rush or that the tight ends weren't covered. Waller has held to check for the most part and we got pressure on Carr.
 
Only thing I see Brissett doing better is avoiding pressure. His deep passes are as bad as I’ve ever seen
 
The only thing you said that was even remotely accurate was losing faith in Flores

D isn’t at all legit
Grier blew the rebuild
Brissett is not better than Tua
Waddle dances because they refuse to hit him on the run all screens or curl routes
 
I was high on Flores.
I am not any more. The players gave it all they had, considering their talent level.
I think he should have gone for it on fourth and 3 rather than go for the FG. They barely stopped LV all 2nd half. Anyone with any brain at all could see that ending coming.
 
