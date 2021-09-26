Coach Flores

Dthrill_08
Please forgive my rant.
I have lost all hope i had in Flores. He seriously needs to be in the hot seat for allowing two oc coaching system a shovel pass on 3rd and short ? Are you seriously trying to lose ?
Defense is legit and i am not sure if that is Flores, Grier or DC.
I kike waddle but why dance Everytime he gets a pass.
Brissett is playing better than Tua. That's not saying much. Brissett played well with terrible o line and playcalling. He almostwon us the game.
