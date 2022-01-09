 Coach is the problem! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach is the problem!

S

samlupowitz

Rookie
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
14
Reaction score
18
Age
67
Location
Miami
Seems to be a nice guy. Players seem to like him. But, no excuse for last week.

Last week was pathetic and showed that the coach doesn't prepare properly or understand play-calling.

To be knocked out of competition because there was no game plan for possible cold rain is inexcusable in the NFL.

The fan base invests their heart and soul in this team every year and deserves much more than this.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,500
Reaction score
19,314
Location
Bahamas
Can we merge this with the 20 other threads on this.
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Save Water, Drink Beer
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
351
Reaction score
1,330
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Frustrated Parks And Recreation GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom