Coach is the problem!

samlupowitz
- Sep 15, 2019
Seems to be a nice guy. Players seem to like him. But, no excuse for last week.
Last week was pathetic and showed that the coach doesn't prepare properly or understand play-calling.
To be knocked out of competition because there was no game plan for possible cold rain is inexcusable in the NFL.
The fan base invests their heart and soul in this team every year and deserves much more than this.
