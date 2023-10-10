Coach Mac's - Slow Guys Personnel

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 18,486
- Reaction score
- 91,752
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
PfftBest coach we’ve had since Don Shula.
Sounds like signs of dementia. His family should have him tested just in case.Pfft
Ross said Philbin was the next Shula.
Few of you know of coaches cousin Jimmy Shula. i think that is who Ross was comparing him to. Those Philbin/Cameron years were brutal.Pfft
Ross said Philbin was the next Shula.