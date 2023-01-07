Coach Mc D

Listened to a carolina panther pod cast with a friend….discusiing their coach options/ future

they talked a lot about mike mcdaniel and rumors of mcd getting fired. They would love him as OC but felt he would get snatched up quickly as a head coach somewhere…colts, broncos. Cardinals

it was intersting ,listening to a different perspective on our coach

we will see what tomorrow’s result is, and if a loss, possibly what Monday brings