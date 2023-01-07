 Coach Mc D | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach Mc D

pjcab

pjcab

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
855
Reaction score
444
Listened to a carolina panther pod cast with a friend….discusiing their coach options/ future
they talked a lot about mike mcdaniel and rumors of mcd getting fired. They would love him as OC but felt he would get snatched up quickly as a head coach somewhere…colts, broncos. Cardinals
it was intersting ,listening to a different perspective on our coach
we will see what tomorrow’s result is, and if a loss, possibly what Monday brings
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
19,263
Reaction score
17,508
Location
Calgary Alberta
Ashley Olsen Eye Roll GIF by Filmeditor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom