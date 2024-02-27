Coach mcDaniel at the combine

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 66,648
- Reaction score
- 162,334
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
time will tell....I'm hoping that if the team stays healthier, the ST's will be betterCrossman isn't going to fix anything! He is part of the problem!
Crossman isn't going to fix anything! He is part of the problem!
Didn't McDaniel mention he would be willing to give up the play calling during his end of season press conference? It's too bad that hasn't happened yet.
Probably not but I do remember him saying that. He is his own worst enemy.Don't hold your breath bro because I seriously doubt that is happening anytime soon.
Probably not but I do remember him saying that. He is his own worst enemy.
No I agree with you on that but he does suck at it especially in big games against good teams.Oh he's said it a few times already but it's doubtful he's ever really going to go thru with it...it's still early and maybe....maybe he thinks differently come training camp....but I would not bet on this horse race...no way ...just throw your money in the toilet and flush if you do ....because I think he loves doing it regardless of what anyone thinks about the out come...
If McDaniel truly never expected to have to replace Fangio after just one year, he's dumber than I thought.