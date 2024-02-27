 Coach mcDaniel at the combine | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach mcDaniel at the combine

Ryan1973 said:
Crossman isn't going to fix anything! He is part of the problem!
Apparently he does other things for the staff, not just ST, so essentially he's like an assistant secretary type so they don't want to lose their do boy ...damn the STs...I believe the new guy that's a senior ST 'assistant' they brought in will be the actual ST coach...(and they just say Crossman is that for professional reasons)....

I don't like it I think that's a **** show...like when we had 2 OC...but what are you gonna do? 😂
 
Didn't McDaniel mention he would be willing to give up the play calling during his end of season press conference? It's too bad that hasn't happened yet.
 
Ryan1973 said:
Probably not but I do remember him saying that. He is his own worst enemy.
Oh he's said it a few times already but it's doubtful he's ever really going to go thru with it...it's still early and maybe....maybe he thinks differently come training camp....but I would not bet on this horse race...no way ...just throw your money in the toilet and flush if you do 😂 ....because I think he loves doing it regardless of what anyone thinks about the out come...
 
TheMageGandalf said:
No I agree with you on that but he does suck at it especially in big games against good teams.
 
