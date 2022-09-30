 Coach McDaniel confirms Teddy will start against the Jets if Tua can't play | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach McDaniel confirms Teddy will start against the Jets if Tua can't play

Marino2.0

“If Tua can’t play” feels like very odd language given the circumstances. Wonder if that’s a direct quote or was part of the question.
 
Miami 13

Marino2.0 said:
“If Tua can’t play” feels like very odd language given the circumstances. Wonder if that’s a direct quote or was part of the question.
McDaniel said multiple times he isn’t even thinking about a timetable to return. And he told Tua not to either. He said this is all about the health and human that is Tua and not football.
 
Regulus

Bridgewater should play. Let Tua rest. This is the reason you sign a veteran backup. Bridgewater should be able to beat a mediocre team like the jets with 10 days of preparation. If he can’t then that’s a failure of the organization in thinking he was a capable backup.
 
TheMageGandalf

Regulus said:
Bridgewater should play. Let Tua rest. This is the reason you sign a veteran backup. Bridgewater should be able to beat a mediocre team like the jets with 10 days of preparation. If he can’t then that’s a failure of the organization in thinking he was a capable backup.
Just be ready for disappointment because TB isn't the guy. Not saying Skylar necessarily is but TB?

Throw Up Carrot Top GIF by UFC
 
