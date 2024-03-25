 Coach McDaniel VID on FA: "We Found Really Good Players" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach McDaniel VID on FA: "We Found Really Good Players"

Christian Wilkins...the Dolphins could have franchise tagged him for $22 mil...another team gave him $27 mil. Why not just tag him for the 1 year?
"Compounding variables. I absolutely love Christians Wilkins as a player and his game. But there is this whole thing called a salary cap...." lol

What was intriguing about bringing Justin Poyer in?
"It was the classic, if you can't beat them...join them."

 
Love listening to McDaniel.
 
I agree about him taking forever to make his point. Makes me wonder about his ability to be concise and his clarity of thinking.
 
