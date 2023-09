Everything is coming to fruition it seems this year. Thank you for sharing that special segments amazing hearing those stories and his regiment and what he's been through. I think this is going to be extremely special year with the superstars we have on this team it's actually hard to believe some of the people we have playing on this team waddle and Hill are duper and Clayton 2.0 and who knows McDaniels could be the next Don Shula.Tua could be the next Marino but he brings home the trophy and shares it with Marino. If this isn't our year I don't know what possibly could be everything is coming together the stars are aligning I cannot wait to watch how great we are this year