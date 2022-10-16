 Coach McDaniel….. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach McDaniel…..

I like his moxy, his play structure, he believes in speed but I’m sorry he’s also a bit of an idiot. For crying out loud we’re playing with backup QBs, musical chair QBs at that each game and a patchwork OLine….RUN THE ****ING BALL MORE. This offense without Tua cannot pass the ball downfield. However, I did like the way Skylar looked before getting injured. I really wanna start believing in curses, we have good personnel on this team for once and now we’re decimated with injuries to important players.
Coach wake the **** up and realize what we’re working with. We can run the ball, start imposing it on defenses. We had MN D on the field almost the whole first have and we shoulda ran it down their throats and taken advantage of the Miami humidity
 
I’ve also decided to litter like everyone else lol
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
1,245
Reaction score
1,138
Nope! Next week's all about Tua back on national television for the whole country to watch get nailed again. Sure hope he lives.
 
