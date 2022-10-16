Coach McDaniel…..

I like his moxy, his play structure, he believes in speed but I’m sorry he’s also a bit of an idiot. For crying out loud we’re playing with backup QBs, musical chair QBs at that each game and a patchwork OLine….RUN THE ****ING BALL MORE. This offense without Tua cannot pass the ball downfield. However, I did like the way Skylar looked before getting injured. I really wanna start believing in curses, we have good personnel on this team for once and now we’re decimated with injuries to important players.

Coach wake the **** up and realize what we’re working with. We can run the ball, start imposing it on defenses. We had MN D on the field almost the whole first have and we shoulda ran it down their throats and taken advantage of the Miami humidity