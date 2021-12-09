 Coach of the Year....Brian Flores ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach of the Year....Brian Flores ?

D

dreamblk

Oct 11, 2004
542
738
The Media is pushing Belichek as coach of the year based on turning New England Around from a 1-4 start oh but wait....if the Dolphins go 10-7 and beat the Patriots in the last game of the season
how is Flores left out in the Dark? Dolphins were 1-7 and would have beaten the Patriots twice and made the playoffs? Man, I hope this happens would love to see the media twist in the wind.
 
