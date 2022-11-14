 Coach of the Year is Mike McDaniel and it's not even a debate. I don't want to hear it. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coach of the Year is Mike McDaniel and it's not even a debate. I don't want to hear it.

FanSince93

FanSince93

Mike McDaniel should be the front running LOCK for Coach of the Year.

There is no debate to be had, I don't want to hear it from anyone in the media about anyone else.


McDaniel has helped Tua go from question mark to MVP discussion.

The trades for Tyreek and Wilson and all Chubb, and bringing over Mostert, etc... all this has been wildly successful. As a Dolphins fan, we know the painful history of trading for the Brandon Marshall's of the world, the signings of the Mike Wallace's to huge contracts, and watching them come here to basically retire. McDaniel has flipped that around, Reek is the best WR in football, and the rest of his pickups are ballin out too.

The team is happy and energetic, hopeful, and our offense is COOKING!!!!!!!!!!! The Dolphins have punted only TWICE in the past 3 games!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Mike McD is the lock for Coach of the Year and he better win it, or the media are all BUMS!!!!!!!!
 
qmar

qmar

Ok, my arguments:

  1. Another coach with an undefeated record.
  2. Another rookie coach with one less loss.
In the end, I think the Giants end up losing a few more and Daboll will be out of the conversation. Sirianni is going to be the much bigger competition.
 
BSQ

BSQ

I couldn't love McD more!!! The dude singlehandedly brought the Miami Dolphins from the cellar to the Penthouse!! The way that he rose above all the bs problems that surrounded the team at the time was amazing. He told Tua on the plane that he had his back. He has had his back big time from day one. All the unnecessary nasty crap that the kid was forced to endure from Flores is a damn sin. Flores should have to take 10 kicks in the nuts from Raekwon Davis with steel toed construction boots!! I guess I don't like Flores very much. But, I love my boy Tua because he's a Rock Star and Flo is used toilet paper. Screw that fooking guy, he sues the Dolphins!! What a loser Flo turned out to be. He almost destroyed Tua, thank God the kid is tough as nails. He shook it off, persevered and just grinded, and look at him now!! I'm really proud of Tua and I'm proud of our entire team!! Keep it going!!!
 
royalshank

royalshank

The Eagles coach and Vikings coaches have big claims. Look at Hurts and what he’s doing. Daboll as someone already said. Competitive space. As long as it’s not Bill Belicheat I dont care!
 
njFinsForever

njFinsForever

Well it is possible Miami, Philadelphia, and the NY giants all got it right at their coaching selections, accolades like COY are all well and good, but we all know what matters most. Our coach has proven thus far he has what it takes to lead this dolphins team to great things!
 
Atila

Atila

10 games into the season and McDaniels is in the mix for sure. Long way to go still.

As mentioned, Dabol, Vikings guy, and Eagles guy all have a strong claim with how their teams are overachieving.
 
