Coach of the Year is Mike McDaniel and it's not even a debate. I don't want to hear it.

Mike McDaniel should be the front running LOCK for Coach of the Year.



There is no debate to be had, I don't want to hear it from anyone in the media about anyone else.





McDaniel has helped Tua go from question mark to MVP discussion.



The trades for Tyreek and Wilson and all Chubb, and bringing over Mostert, etc... all this has been wildly successful. As a Dolphins fan, we know the painful history of trading for the Brandon Marshall's of the world, the signings of the Mike Wallace's to huge contracts, and watching them come here to basically retire. McDaniel has flipped that around, Reek is the best WR in football, and the rest of his pickups are ballin out too.



The team is happy and energetic, hopeful, and our offense is COOKING!!!!!!!!!!! The Dolphins have punted only TWICE in the past 3 games!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!







Mike McD is the lock for Coach of the Year and he better win it, or the media are all BUMS!!!!!!!!