Coaches Corner: Falcons at Dolphins OL Grades by series

Since we have a lot of talk going on right now about how good or bad some of our OL are playing I though I'd once again provide a film breakdown (with the film in question) from our Friday Night game with the Falcons. I'll be grading Uluave, Eich, Ajax, Wynn, and Ajax in this thread.

It will be a simplified rating system:

+ = Successful Block

++ = Great Successful Block such as Pancake or otherwise big contact worthy of distinction.

- = Failed Block

NA = Non Factor or other such as defender tripping before contact, etc



IF YOU ARE REALLY INTERESTED IN HONEST OL GRADING, WATCH THE GAME PLAY BY PLAY AS YOU FOLLOW ALONG.



We can evaluate other things too that will be considered but not included on the grade such as big contact, consistent suppression of penetration, or significantly athletic pulls, traps or plays upfield. Quick first steps and proper angles, etc



Each play I'll list the Play number, formation, and play ran along with the OL names that we are grading. I'll also include a brief description of what happened for that player on that play.



First series ~

Play One: Split Close (2 RB Shotgun), Shift, HB Power RT

LG Eich: + pulls to lead up the hole, seals off defender

C Uluave: - Hits correct downblock but is knocked to ground, his defender makes takle

RT Ajax: + seals down effectively, then pushes to 2nd level



Play Two: Split Close (2 RB Shotgun), Shift, PA Pass off of Power Rt look

LG Eich: + Fake pull for power PA and effectively doubles with AJAX

C Uluave: + Allows himself to be slowly pushed back into pocket, but throw is complete and plenty of time

RT Ajax: + Doubles with Eich on Edge Rusher



Play Three: DoublesLFT, Shift, TE Trap Left

LG Eich: NA Establishes kick out block early, and pushes Defender back 3-4 yards, but does not maintain block effectively and falls to ground

C Uluave: - Good initial contact, but immediately loses defender and his man is in on tackle

RT Ajax: NA Slams on downblock but misses, then fails to continue down or upfield for any meaningful block



Play Four: Trips Wing RT, Shift to Doubles RT, Outside Zone LFT

LG Eich: + Effectively comes off ball quickly, and maintains outside edge on zone block despite defender aligning outside Eich. Great footwork to seal edge

C Uluave: + Quick first step, fights through DT and maintains effective zone block

RT Ajax: + Very effective backside zone block and initially dominates Defender



Play Five: Trips Left, Shift to Doubles LFT, Pass

LG Eich: + Effective Pass Block Double with Uluave

C Uluave: + Effective Pass Block Double with Eich

RT Ajax: + Quick first step, great positioning on Pass rushing DE, Effective Block



Play Six: TE Trip Left, Shift TE Slow RT, PA Outside Zone RT fake

LG: ++ Eich Outstanding seal on Zone Fake

C Uluave: ++ Outstanding snap and seal on Fake Zone PA

RT Ajax: + Quick first step, establishes control on Edge rusher



Play Seven: Weak I RT, WR Motion, Iso Weak (LFT)

LG Eich: ++ Quick first step, great Combo block - Drives defender 4-5 yards off of ball away from play

C Uluave: + Effective drive block down on defender

RT: Ajax: ++ Defender aligns inside, Ajax Blows him up, Washes him down LOS and pancakes him at end of play



Play Eight: TE Trips Left, PA Boot LFT (Fake Zone Rt) *Interception thrown by QB White

LG Eich: + Effectively seals off pass rusher with Fake Zone Pass Block

C Uluave: + Effectively seals off pass rusher with Fake Zone Pass Block

RT Ajax: ++ Seals off Edge Rush and pancakes Edge rusher



1st Series ends....



Summary: During the first series our OL was very impressive against the Falcons. AJAX had two very impressive pancakes on his blocks and Eich won on all but one of his blocks, and He looked impressive on his pulls and Zone blocking. Neither Ajax nor Eich lost on any blocks. Uluave did ok as well, especially on his zone blocking. Uluave only lost twice in this series and finished the series strong. On the final play the OL blocking was excellent, no reason at all for an INT throw by White.



I'll post the 2nd series here when it's finished...