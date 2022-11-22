Coaches Corner review - The Tyreek Hill Factor - The key to unlocking the Miami Dolphins Offense

DOLFANMIKE
This piece was written in our Club Coaches Corner section shortly after we traded for Tyreek Hill. I think it hit right on some significant aspects of McDrip's Offense in Miami. If you like the content, consider joining Club for more like this and supporting the site.
The Tyreek Hill Factor - The key to unlocking the Miami Dolphins Offense - Originally written April 25th 2022
The Trade for WR Tyreek Hill came suddenly and unexpectedly but may have been one of the greatest moves in Dolphins franchise history. I'm a Chris Grier fan and I have been overwhelmed by the job he's done especially since the Tunsil trade. We have landed multiple picks and made some outstanding selections. We have also missed on a few picks, but that happens everywhere in the NFL. Our roster has been completely revamped and the trade for Tyreek Hill really solidified some amazing roster moves by Grier. Although we absolutely needed a player like LT Armstead to anchor our OL, We really needed a Superstar offensive threat to unlock the potential of players like Waddle, Gesicki, and Tua. Tyreek Hill will also have a huge impact on our running game, and I'll discuss this on this episode of Coaches Corner.
Tyreek Hill doesn't need much of an introduction. He has been one of the NFL's most dynamic players since joining the NFL with the Chiefs and has made multiple Pro Bowls. Simply put, he is one of a few players that can score every time he touches the ball. This is true on short screens, underneath routes, mid routes, or deep down the field. He is feared by defenders as a route runner, receiver, and rushing Flanker for his aggressive physical style upfield. When the ball is in his hands, he pushes the ball upfield and makes tacklers miss. He excels at scoring from all over the field in ways that make him rare in ability not just in today's NFL, but really in NFL history!
Hill just makes the field so much bigger to defend!
Will 2 Deep hurt our scheme?
As a Dolfan, there are some things you can expect to see Hill do for the Miami Offense that go beyond the plays he makes with his hands and feet. In particular, we can expect to see much more 2 deep coverage as teams will want to keep an umbrella over the top to limit our big plays with Hill and Waddle. This means our Rushing game should benefit in a big way and get similar looks from week to week. Two deep means seven in the box, which is exactly what our coaching staff wants to see us blocking when we run the ball. Seven in the box also makes our RPO game more dangerous and with dynamic players like Hill and Waddle to run the WR Fly sweeps. reverses, and short routes (an extension of the running game on bubbles, swings, etc) it's easy to get excited about the new version of the Miami offense under Coach McDaniel.
Something that should be added to this thought is that 2 deep doesn't take Waddle or Hill "out of the game"... it's really just a way to reduce big plays over the top. Waddle and Hill will still be making more than their share of plays from middle and underneath routes, not to mention when they run sweeps, reverses and other RPO plays.
How will Hill unlock Gesicki, Waddle, and our other WR's?
One of the most under-rated ways Hill will unlock our offense is that he will certainly be perceived as our top threat. The last several seasons teams have focused on Mike Gesicki and based their coverages on him. This was part of why Waddle had such a great rookie season. This year Gesicki will likely fall back in terms of perceived threats to #3 on the list after Waddle's season and the acquisition of Tyreek Hill. This means more big plays for Gesicki and Waddle, no doubt about it. I see Gesicki playing a WR3 role more so than a TE1 or TE2 role again this season. Ced Wilson will role in as WR4 and share some time at WR3. The routes I think that will open up vs the 2 deep schemes we will see will be Seams, Drags, and Corner routes. Gesicki will excel on these routes this year. The Wheel route will be good to us again this year and I'm expecting the Skinny Post and quick hitting Streak (not so much the longer Fade route) should also be a serious threat for us due to improved pass protection and Tua's quick reading ability. Anytime you see One high in coverage, hold your breath because those will be the huge plays Hill has made a living making. Teams that want to roll up 8 in the Box will learn quickly that Hill, Waddle, and Gesicki will toast them downfield.
I'm going into the season expecting to see a few big play scores per game. I expect it to be part of our "make-up" now in Miami. It's been a long time since we saw Dan Marino light up defenses with the ability to score with Duper, Clayton or Moore but I think we are about to experience that kind of excitement in Miami.
Can our Coaching staff make the Dolphins special on Offense again?
Mike McDaniel along with new OL Coach Applebaum and OC Smith should put together one of the NFL's best offenses in 2022. We have the talent and the staff, it's finally our time in Miami. After seeing Coach Flo bring in an exciting dynamic defense, having Coach McDaniel come in and do the same with the offense is exactly what the Dr ordered. Miami Dolphins Football should be very exciting in all phases and we should be one of the most competitive franchises in the NFL this year and for year's to come. I've already detailed some of the ways the Hill trade will dramatically improve us this year, but equally important will be the ways that this coaching staff improves our rushing attack. Our rushing game will benefit from seeing a bunch of 2 High coverages trying to limit Hill and our zone scheme along with our inside traps and other blocking variations will be noticeable and teams will fear our run because they have too. As a staff, we will be willing to run the ball early and often week after week. Teams can pick their poison between the run and pass, but they will get ran on either way by both our RB's and our Fly Sweep / RPO game with our WR's. Hill is the player that unlocks all this, but it's also going to be a result of great coaching and a scheme that puts our players in a position to win. Hill just takes the scheme to a whole new level.
Before Tyreek Hill became a Dolphin I already had huge expectations for the Dolphins offense and was very happy with our offseason. Grier made the Hill Trade and brought us one of the best Superstars in the NFL and I expect him to unlock the potential of our offense in ways not many other players could do in 2022.
Lastly, we are loaded again in the 2023 draft. Two 1st rounders, a 2nd Rounder, and two 3rd rounders. I won't be surprised to see Grier move up into this draft with some of that if the right players slide at Center or MLB. Players to keep an eye on are Center Linderbaum and LB Dean. I understand fans don't like the idea of trading up for picks, but this team is already very close to a Super Bowl roster and why wait another season if we can add a guy to put us over the top now. Linderbaum for example may be the best Center to come out in over a decade, and we could have him for a 2022 3rd rounder and next year's 1st. I'd be thrilled to see Grier work his magic again this draft. (Obviously we lost a pick in the Brady/Payton debacle and traded away our other first rounder, but I wanted to post the original article as written. Below are some recent news updates on our offensive success by Travis Wingfield and other media as of Week 11)
