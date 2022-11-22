Coaches Corner review - The Tyreek Hill Factor - The key to unlocking the Miami Dolphins Offense

(Obviously we lost a pick in the Brady/Payton debacle and traded away our other first rounder, but I wanted to post the original article as written. Below are some recent news updates on our offensive success by Travis Wingfield and other media as of Week 11)

This piece was written in our Club Coaches Corner section shortly after we traded for Tyreek Hill. I think it hit right on some significant aspects of McDrip's Offense in Miami. If you like the content, consider joining Club for more like this and supporting the site.Hill just makes the field so much bigger to defend!