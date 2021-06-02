Coaches Corner: What you can expect to see with the Dolphins RPO focus this season.

danstilldaman said: That's good stuff there man I appreciate you sharing. Hell stuff like this needs to be sticky noted, because over this entire season there was a s*** ton of people on this forum, mostly not the regulars that don't understand RPO concepts. Click to expand...

Yeah I understand that based on some of the comments. I've gone to a lot of RPO coaching clinics although I've never ran the full system like Alabama does. The biggest misconception about RPO is that the Run pass option involves the QB running the football. While some schemes do that, most of the RPO's are based on the RB carrying the ball if they go with the run read.