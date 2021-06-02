Coaches Corner: What you can expect to see with the Dolphins RPO focus this season.

DOLFANMIKE
This is a breakdown of the RPO by one of the best RPO coaches in football at the Nike Coach of the Year clinic that I've attended almost every year for 32 years.
As big as Alabama is they could easily load the box themselves and just maul defenses up and down the field, but they understand the importance of attacking space and taking advantage of leverage and numbers when you have it. These simple RPO’s are just that, simple! They make it easy on a QB as he has to get a pre-snap read of the numbers in the box, depth of corners, and alignment of apex defenders. Majority of the time, Bama is facing a loaded box which makes it an easy decision for Jones to hit the perimeter with the pass option. This is a great lesson for the rest of us high school and youth football coaches. Even the best team in the nation with a great coaching staff keeps it simple and doesn’t over complicate the offense.
Alabama RPO
RPO = RUN PASS OPTION. Pre snap RPO’s are different than the common post-snap RPO’s where the QB will either give the ball to the back, or throw the football based on the given conflict player. In a pre snap RPO, the QB is going to decide to either throw the ball to one of his receivers, or give the ball to the back based on the look that he gets before the ball is snapped. In a pre-snap RPO, there is no “mesh point” between the QB and the RB like there is in the post-snap RPO’s. Alabama utilized some simple pre-snap RPO plays early against Notre Dame in the semifinal game. Let’s take a look at a few of them.
You will notice that the RPO doesn't require the QB to run the ball. The RPO is either an RB run or a pass to a WR/TE.
All of this stuff can easily be googled all over the net. The commentary you see is from the sites that had the video support.
All of it is 100% reliable in terms of what the RPO is at Alabama and all those that copy them.
If you want to know all the read breakdowns and rules/responsibilities ... here you go:
Alabama’s RPOs with Steve Sarkisian – Univ. of Alabama
Helping coaches learn, prepare, and excel
coachesinsider.com
The 2020 Crimson Tide Offense by Spread-N-Shred | CoachTube
The Alabama 2020 Offense has been absolutely amazing. No one can argue that they have some Elite Talent at several key positions, but they are also able t...
coachtube.com