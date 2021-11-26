Coaches Not off the Hook Yet

Listen, I'm as happy as any fan with the three-game win streak. The playoff talk is obviously premature, but at least the team isn't eliminated.



But, why did it take so long to make defensive adjustments and get back to what Miami did so well last year? The team dug a significant hole at 1-7.



I seriously don't know how to grade/evaluate the OC'S. Maybe they are doing okay considering the play of the offensive line???



Flores has overachieved prior to this year. So perhaps the expectations were too high to begin with?



Not ready to pull the plug, or be overly patient. Seems like Miami is in nowhere land.



Would love to think Flores can make the needed coaching change(s) and that Grier can put significant talent around Tua.