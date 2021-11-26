 Coaches Not off the Hook Yet | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coaches Not off the Hook Yet

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Joined
May 27, 2005
Listen, I'm as happy as any fan with the three-game win streak. The playoff talk is obviously premature, but at least the team isn't eliminated.

But, why did it take so long to make defensive adjustments and get back to what Miami did so well last year? The team dug a significant hole at 1-7.

I seriously don't know how to grade/evaluate the OC'S. Maybe they are doing okay considering the play of the offensive line???

Flores has overachieved prior to this year. So perhaps the expectations were too high to begin with?

Not ready to pull the plug, or be overly patient. Seems like Miami is in nowhere land.

Would love to think Flores can make the needed coaching change(s) and that Grier can put significant talent around Tua.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Joined
Nov 1, 2019
We’ve had how many 1st and 2nd year rookies in the side?

Coaches can’t be held accountable for the number of fumbles in the first few games.

Mr Sanders scores his easyish FG against Jags snd fuller gets a pass interference call against the raiders snd were 6-5.

Just those 2 incidents and no one would be complaining about 6-5 record with panthers, NYG and jests coming up.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Joined
Jan 22, 2008
The big problem here is young players not getting better all over the place... So one has to ask, is it the players or is it coaching? Other words, who's fault is it? Grier or Flores or both?

Thing is, if you believe its Grier, then the logical course of action is to replace him... But there's no way you're getting a good GM to hitch is wagon to Flores.

If you believe its Flores, then how many coaching hires does Grier get to screw up before he gets fired?

I just dont see a scenario where only one of them gets fired, at least not a logical one.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Joined
May 27, 2005
GrieseMarinoTua said:
We’ve had how many 1st and 2nd year rookies in the side?

Coaches can’t be held accountable for the number of fumbles in the first few games.

Mr Sanders scores his easyish FG against Jags snd fuller gets a pass interference call against the raiders snd were 6-5.

Just those 2 incidents and no one would be complaining about 6-5 record with panthers, NYG and jests coming up.
Maybe so. Those were tough losses.

At 6-5, Miami would be in the AFC East race and firmly in the playoff picture.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Joined
Jun 10, 2018
NBP81 said:
The big problem here is young players not getting better all over the place... So one has to ask, is it the players or is it coaching? Other words, who's fault is it? Grier or Flores or both?

Thing is, if you believe its Grier, then the logical course of action is to replace him... But there's no way you're getting a good GM to hitch is wagon to Flores.

If you believe its Flores, then how many coaching hires does Grier get to screw up before he gets fired?

I just dont see a scenario where only one of them gets fired, at least not a logical one.
I have to agree here.

Any perspective GM is going to want "his guy" as a HC, and rightfully so.

I also agree with OP. I'm not quite ready to declare Flo a bust yet. That losing streak was brutal though, and the failure to field a cohesive offensive line is a huge red flag.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Joined
May 27, 2005
NBP81 said:
The big problem here is young players not getting better all over the place... So one has to ask, is it the players or is it coaching? Other words, who's fault is it? Grier or Flores or both?

Thing is, if you believe its Grier, then the logical course of action is to replace him... But there's no way you're getting a good GM to hitch is wagon to Flores.

If you believe its Flores, then how many coaching hires does Grier get to screw up before he gets fired?

I just dont see a scenario where only one of them gets fired, at least not a logical one.
That's the question isn't it?

Flores seemed to push all the right buttons last year, but the team has clearly stalled.

Clearly Miami needs a semblance of a running game.

Not sure where the answers lie. The right offensive line coach? Would that be enough? At least on the coaching side?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Joined
May 27, 2005
Mach2 said:
I have to agree here.

Any perspective GM is going to want "his guy" as a HC, and rightfully so.

I also agree with OP. I'm not quite ready to declare Flo a bust yet. That losing streak was brutal though, and the failure to field a cohesive offensive line is a huge red flag.
Definitely red flags three years in. Could go either way, I suppose.
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Our issue with losing is we lose close.
Our issue with winning is we win close.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Joined
Jun 10, 2018
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Definitely red flags three years in. Could go either way, I suppose.
I think (I'm sure Flo does as well) his choice of O-line coach was a huge mistake. If our line had been competant, most everything else would be largely forgivable, as we would likely have 9 or 10 wins.

I've never liked that teams play musical chairs with the line deep into TC. Doing it early so guys get up with the responsibilities of other positions is one thing, but when you get to preseason games, the line should be written in ink, so there's time to gel as a unit.

I don't blame overall player talent as much as some do. I blame the line coach.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Joined
Feb 26, 2007
I was clamoring for Flo + Grier to be fired earlier this season when I was hot under the collar but at this point I think I'm open to giving them another year. Regardless of what I think, or what anyone else on this board thinks, Ross is likely to give them another year. You can't hire a young, first time HC and then not expect them to have missteps or fire them before they have a chance to develop and improve. It comes with the territory.
 
