Coaching Canidate Tracker

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,859
Reaction score
3,099
Age
37
Location
Kansas
So i was trying to find an article with all the coaches we requested interviews with and found nothing online. So feel free to help me out if i missed anyone but i had to make this list for my sanity.

Mike McDaniel - 49ers OC

Vance Joseph - Ari DC

Dan Quinn - Dal DC

Brian Dabol - Buf OC

Kallen Moore - Dal OC

Byron Leftwich - Bucs OC - not officially requested but rumored to be a candidate via Benjamin Albright

Did I miss anyone or is this the list?

You gotta think Caldwell, Pederson and Harbaugh are in the mix somewhere.

Surprised Eric Bietemie isn't on the list.
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
4,556
Reaction score
4,599
Not sure if Marvin Lewis was just a rumor, but I saw him mentioned earlier.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,626
Reaction score
5,108
Age
40
Location
Tampa
MrChadRico said:
Leftwich = ****ing terrible
Moore = is he bringing Daddy Jones and that Oline… NO
Hackett = who? Gase Jr
Joe Brady = wtf really? Stupid

There are just too many trash coaches to list. This is turning out to be a disaster. I was 100% on board with foring Flo because I thought we might get this **** right and pay Harbaugh. Maybe even go for Caldwell or Pederson. But this mother****** Ross is reaching and going to get another Gase.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,859
Reaction score
3,099
Age
37
Location
Kansas
Dolphins81 said:
Leftwich = ****ing terrible
Moore = is he bringing Daddy Jones and that Oline… NO
Hackett = who? Gase Jr
Joe Brady = wtf really? Stupid

There are just too many trash coaches to list. This is turning out to be a disaster. I was 100% on board with foring Flo because I thought we might get this **** right and pay Harbaugh. Maybe even go for Caldwell or Pederson. But this mother****** Ross is reaching and going to get another Gase.
If we end up with Pederson Dabol or Bieniemy ill be happy.
 
