Coaching carousel

So to find a head coach hire that was previously an NFL head coach was way back to Jimmy Johnson....hmmmm wonder if there's an issue with our hiring process?
 
Actually Dave Wannstead was the last one. He coached the Bears first. But it’s been a long time.
 
To me, NFL head coaching experience isn’t even the entire issue. We’ve actually repeatedly hired guys who have never been head coaches previously at any level. McDaniel, Flores, Gase, Philbin…
 
Or even real OC’s in the case of Gase, Philbin, and McDaniel.
 
It goes back further than that. Cameron and Sparano as well.
 
Actually they had some good teams when he was the head coach but he should have never been in charge of personnel. He was a terrible GM.
 
We need to can Grier and McDaniel. Bring in a head coach with both head coaching experience and some sustained success. Anyone who has already proven they can win will be fine. It doesn't have to be some legend or Super Bowl winner like Gruden or Payton. Would have been nice to have hired Pederson, but we didn't bother with that.

Just bring a guy who has had some proven success in and we know he will run the ship well. If we lose it won't be because the HC either doesn't know what he's doing or is entirely in over his head. But, Ross seems determined to find some guy who is some kind of breakthrough great coach.

Plenty of Super Bowl winning coaches got their first HC jobs with other teams, got fired after some period of success and then failure, then caught on with a new team and won it. Happens plenty. Anyone who has had 3-5 years minimum of winning and some playoffs can do a fine job as HC. If you lose with a guy like that then your players just aren't getting it done. There are more than a few coaches who might be interested in a HC job who fit that description.
 
Cam Cameron and Joe Philbin have to be the biggest limp noodles I've ever seen
 
