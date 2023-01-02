Coaching carousel

Actually Dave Wannstead was the last one. He coached the Bears first. But it’s been a long time.So to find a head coach hire that was previously an NFL head coach was way back to Jimmy Johnson....hmmmm wonder if there's an issue with our hiring process?
The last time the Dolphins hired a previous NFL head coach to be their head coach.Huh?
And that goes back to 2000! 23 fricken years ago!Oh forgot about old Wanny....
To me, NFL head coaching experience isn’t even the entire issue. We’ve actually repeatedly hired guys who have never been head coaches previously at any level. McDaniel, Flores, Gase, Philbin…So to find a head coach hire that was previously an NFL head coach was way back to Jimmy Johnson....hmmmm wonder if there's an issue with our hiring process?
Or even real OC's in the case of Gase, Philbin, and McDaniel.
It's proven to not work but this franchise keeps going that route lol
It goes back further than that. Cameron and Sparano as well.
You all recall Wanny was hot garbage. My god those years sucked because we were so close and he was a dolt who blew the draft for Brees to take a garbage defensive player? god he sucked.
Actually they had some good teams when he was the head coach but he should have never been in charge of personnel. He was a terrible GM.
Cam Cameron and Joe Philbin have to be the biggest limp noodles I've ever seen