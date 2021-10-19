 Coaching, drafting and FA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coaching, drafting and FA

BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
4,358
Reaction score
3,344
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
We absolutely suck in 3 main areas. They are coaching, drafting and acquisition of FA. Let's start with some of the decisions that were made at the end of last season. We finished 10-6, we had a team that played well together. Then they tore it all down. Flo and Grier made some big mistakes. We need to stop trying so hard to make Tua happy. He'll either play much better or he won't. Dumping Fitz was move #1 and it hurt us badly. Are we as good without Fitz? We are not. He was a leader on the field and a mentor to Tua. Bobby McCain was more important than we thought. He was vital to communication. Shaq Lawson should have been kept, same with Van Noy and Ted Karass. That's a ton of veteran leadership walking out the door replaced by rookies basically. Eric Flowers is another mistake imo. He was better than what we have now. Karass was key to the oline playing at a decent level and everybody blocking the right guy. They made a number of mistakes in team building. You have to have a nice mix of youth and veterans.

The drafting has been hit and miss with some notably bad misses. We traded our best players for a bundle of draft picks. As of this moment we gave up a lot more than we got in return. That's an awful job and it's backfiring in Grier's face. This is more than enough cause to fire Grier and elevate Marvin Allen who serves as Grier's assistant. Allen helped both the Chief's and the Bills build their rosters.

The coaching issues are Flo's fault. He has trouble hiring and retaining assistants. We have changed offensive systems 3 times in 3 years, the oline is on their 4th coach in Flo's time here. We have a bunch of rookie coaches teaching rookies and 2nd year players. Flo thought he didn't need veterans, he didn't need experienced coaches and he didn't need a running game. He was wrong on all 3 cases. There is a damn good reason this team is going down the drain, it's the 2 headed ego maniacs we have running things. If a loss to Jacksonville doesn't signify complete and total failure I don't know what does. It's that time again, Grier has to be shown the door. I have some hope for Flo is he can get the right players but it might be time for him to go too.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,872
Reaction score
4,988
Location
Miami
TBH, I think we are decent at defensive coaching but are bad at drafting, FA, and trading for talent. It seems like we only trade away talent. We never acquire it.

We also have no idea how to formulate an offense. We pulled a Detroit Lions and drafted a WR when we have so many more holes on this team.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,441
Reaction score
3,814
Location
Everywhere
BennySwella said:
TBH. I think we are decent at defensive coaching but are bad at drafting, FA, and trading for talent.

It seems like we only trade away talent. We never acquire it.
Click to expand...
Bought Jones bought Rowe, extended Howard, twice. Paid Baker (unwisely). I wouldn't say they don't acquire or keep talent, they just do so unwisely. The attempts are there, but to what return.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,872
Reaction score
4,988
Location
Miami
E30M3 said:
Bought Jones bought Rowe, extended Howard, twice. Paid Baker (unwisely). I wouldn't say they don't acquire or keep talent, they just do so unwisely. The attempts are there, but to what return.
Click to expand...

I never said keep. Don't get me started on Grier's horrible extensions. I said we can't acquire talent. Which I stand by.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,872
Reaction score
4,988
Location
Miami
gofins60 said:
I disagree. Aside from the occasional turnover or big play, their defense sucks.
Click to expand...

Our linebackers suck. I blame the GM. Why not draft Patrick Queen instead of Noah Igbonoghene? Why not focus on oline and linebackers instead of DBs and TEs?
 
Last edited:
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,042
Reaction score
1,785
Location
Carolina
We have not had a complete offensive system in place in years.Coordinates or talent wise. No consistent players on offense. Can you imagine Wakes sack numbers if we played with double digit leads.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,441
Reaction score
3,814
Location
Everywhere
BennySwella said:
I never said keep. Don't get me started on Grier's horrible extensions. I said we can't acquire talent. Which I stand by.
Click to expand...

Huh? You said we only trade it away. I just gave you examples of them purchasing talent in FA, acquiring. Are Rowe and Jones not talented? If you dont think so, by what metric?
 
39wildman

39wildman

Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
5,617
Reaction score
2,066
we suck at everything? what does that mean? it time get outside GM and new coach at end of yr. 3and 14
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom