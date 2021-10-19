Coaching, drafting and FA

We absolutely suck in 3 main areas. They are coaching, drafting and acquisition of FA. Let's start with some of the decisions that were made at the end of last season. We finished 10-6, we had a team that played well together. Then they tore it all down. Flo and Grier made some big mistakes. We need to stop trying so hard to make Tua happy. He'll either play much better or he won't. Dumping Fitz was move #1 and it hurt us badly. Are we as good without Fitz? We are not. He was a leader on the field and a mentor to Tua. Bobby McCain was more important than we thought. He was vital to communication. Shaq Lawson should have been kept, same with Van Noy and Ted Karass. That's a ton of veteran leadership walking out the door replaced by rookies basically. Eric Flowers is another mistake imo. He was better than what we have now. Karass was key to the oline playing at a decent level and everybody blocking the right guy. They made a number of mistakes in team building. You have to have a nice mix of youth and veterans.



The drafting has been hit and miss with some notably bad misses. We traded our best players for a bundle of draft picks. As of this moment we gave up a lot more than we got in return. That's an awful job and it's backfiring in Grier's face. This is more than enough cause to fire Grier and elevate Marvin Allen who serves as Grier's assistant. Allen helped both the Chief's and the Bills build their rosters.



The coaching issues are Flo's fault. He has trouble hiring and retaining assistants. We have changed offensive systems 3 times in 3 years, the oline is on their 4th coach in Flo's time here. We have a bunch of rookie coaches teaching rookies and 2nd year players. Flo thought he didn't need veterans, he didn't need experienced coaches and he didn't need a running game. He was wrong on all 3 cases. There is a damn good reason this team is going down the drain, it's the 2 headed ego maniacs we have running things. If a loss to Jacksonville doesn't signify complete and total failure I don't know what does. It's that time again, Grier has to be shown the door. I have some hope for Flo is he can get the right players but it might be time for him to go too.