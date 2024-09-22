 Coaching Hot board Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coaching Hot board Thread

This is what a person who has no idea how to coach a team looks like. I have seldom seen so many horrific decisions, play calls.


There is no improvement. He is a COMPLETE DISASTER

An absolute 100% travesty for a head coach or offensive coordinator

Vrabel would be a good choice.
 
Yeah I'm done with McDaniel. He can design some good plays but he's a terrible play caller. He seems clueless and tries random plays. Terrible feel for the game.

Skylar is also toast.
 
Kyndig said:
No hes not. You clearly aren’t familiar with our owner.
He will. The team has completely given up on him. They aren't even trying

He is not surviving a 3-14 season which is what this will be.

This is the worst coach in the league BY A MILE.

You're about to see what this looks like.
 
Tross86 said:
Get Vrabel in here over this drunk.
Yep.

Do you even see him looking at the field?
It's gase 2.0

Keep staring at your clipboard

He's an embarrassment and he will quit to go back to rehab bc this dude is 100% going back to the bottle
 
McDaniel refused to fire crossman and refused to give up play calling

And this travesty we are seeing is a direct output of that

We can't even line up correctly
 
Yeah watched that vikings game and that team looks the part and Miami is currently a Joke very disappointing
 
teemu7 said:
Doubt it. Tua will come back team will probably finish 8 and 9 something like that. Either way I’ll bet you $100 McDaniel doesn’t get fired after this year.
 
I've been patient with McD because it's fun to have a real identity after so many boring years, but the ongoing issues with play calling, penalties, and lack of effort at times is a bad look.
 
