Coaching Hot board Thread

Phinsfan4089
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2021
- Messages
- 213
- Reaction score
- 413
- Age
- 35
- Location
- Miami
Mike McGase is cooked.
Who is next guy to be hired by Grier and fail?
Who is next guy to be hired by Grier and fail?
He just got extended. He’s not going anywhere for now.Mike McGase is cooked.
Who is next guy to be hired by Grier and fail?
He's gonna get fired at the end of this yearHe just got extended. He’s not going anywhere for now.
No hes not. You clearly aren’t familiar with our owner.He's gonna get fired at the end of this year
His extension is irrelevant
He will. The team has completely given up on him. They aren't even tryingNo hes not. You clearly aren’t familiar with our owner.
Yep.Get Vrabel in here over this drunk.
Doubt it. Tua will come back team will probably finish 8 and 9 something like that. Either way I’ll bet you $100 McDaniel doesn’t get fired after this year.He will. The team has completely given up on him. They aren't even trying
He is not surviving a 3-14 season which is what this will be.
This is the worst coach in the league BY A MILE.
You're about to see what this looks like.