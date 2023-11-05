 Coaching hot board | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coaching hot board

I’m not ready to move from McD yet but we need someone else calling the plays. His play calling absolutely sucks. As for the team being soft, idk how to fix bitchmade other than cutting them.
 
Phinsfan4089 said:
He can not beat good teams. Soft team
And other teams can’t even beat bad teams it’s the nfl no game is easy. Not being able to beat good teams in the regular season means nothing. If we start not being able to make it past the first round in the playoffs then we’ll talk. As of now just win enough to make the playoffs. 2007 giants lost to every team that won over 10 games. Their “best” win was a 7 point win over a 9-7 team. They went on to beat the greatest qb ever and one of the best teams ever in the Super Bowl. Regular season quality wins don’t matter…
 
Man, some of you need to relax a bit. We’ve lost to the Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles. All on the road. The latter two having the top odds to make the Super Bowl, with the Fins just behind. We have the best and most exciting to watch team we’ve had since probably the 90s.

The D is just starting to come around and get healthy. There were too many mistakes on offense today for sure. Definitely some legitimate reasons for frustration. But some of the reactions around here are so out of proportion and lacking in perspective. McD isn’t perfect but he’s a very good coach and the team will continue to get better. Firing McD would be an epically bad idea.
 
