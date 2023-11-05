Coaching hot board

Man, some of you need to relax a bit. We’ve lost to the Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles. All on the road. The latter two having the top odds to make the Super Bowl, with the Fins just behind. We have the best and most exciting to watch team we’ve had since probably the 90s.



The D is just starting to come around and get healthy. There were too many mistakes on offense today for sure. Definitely some legitimate reasons for frustration. But some of the reactions around here are so out of proportion and lacking in perspective. McD isn’t perfect but he’s a very good coach and the team will continue to get better. Firing McD would be an epically bad idea.