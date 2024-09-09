Coaching is a concern Still!

The told you all before in my thread from last year at the beginning season that McDaniel has serious flaw as a Coach. Does not have feel for the game in realtime so he should not be calling plays only designing them.



Miami may win this upcoming game against Buffalo and the thing is it not going to mean that much unless there is a change in the playcalling on Offense. McDaniel is going to be fired in two years if he does not let go of playcalling.

Tua has off games. The defense has off games the only thing consistent is Mc Daniel inability to get a play in on time and call the right play!! 4th and 8 at 48 yard line in the first Qtr and you go for it. Dumb!!! Punt the ball!



There needs to be an intervention. We may have to go on a losing streak to get his hands off the playbook! 3 years in and he still doing this same crap!!