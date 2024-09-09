 Coaching is a concern Still! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coaching is a concern Still!

D

dreamblk

Club Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
2,286
Reaction score
3,710
The told you all before in my thread from last year at the beginning season that McDaniel has serious flaw as a Coach. Does not have feel for the game in realtime so he should not be calling plays only designing them.

Miami may win this upcoming game against Buffalo and the thing is it not going to mean that much unless there is a change in the playcalling on Offense. McDaniel is going to be fired in two years if he does not let go of playcalling.
Tua has off games. The defense has off games the only thing consistent is Mc Daniel inability to get a play in on time and call the right play!! 4th and 8 at 48 yard line in the first Qtr and you go for it. Dumb!!! Punt the ball!

There needs to be an intervention. We may have to go on a losing streak to get his hands off the playbook! 3 years in and he still doing this same crap!!
 
Jesus Christ, you’d think we lost yesterday… chill out and enjoy the win brother
 
Grampa Simpson Grandpa GIF by MOODMAN
 
The Ops posting history clearly shows his disdain for Coach and fondness for Flores. I wonder why?

Ps.Coach just signed an extension. Lol
 
lmGRdk9.gif

And we seem to have that in common because NEITHER DO YOU!!!!!!
 
What every fan hopes for. :rolleyes:
 
If we lost yesterday all you guys would be all over the Coach and Tua. We not wining big games or anything if Mc Daniels does not change. Keep dreaming guys.
"If with beat Buffalo this week we going to the Superbowl" give me a break the Bills are not a good team Jacksonville is better than them. I am expecting the Dolphins to win on Thursday.
 
Why didn't you just post here:

How was the game coached in your opinion

I thought I saw maybe the best game coached by McD and company .... clock-killing drives ... getting short yardage when needed ... there was plenty more in detail but I just wanted to give a shout out to the coaching staff today
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
Just like last year. Win a game and all is fine. No ability to see potential issues or address them. One Win LALALA land once again.
 
How about 4 and 1 at your own 30 with the lead? That's what Jacksonville coach did.
 
Well, I would say his coaching in the 4th was pretty dang spot on. He knew when to run, when to pass, when to call a TO. I felt like he was actually feeling the flow of the game rather then winging it or playing Madden lol.

Something we couldn't say last year.
 
I'm happy with McD. I do agree though that sometimes his situational awareness can be off and there are times where playcalls seem questionable, or as if he is trying to force something over and over. However, no coach is flawless and I'll roll with McD at that helm all day.
 
