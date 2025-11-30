Coaching Question, Tomlin-Mcdummy

eMCee85
Smarter than the goggle gang
Super Donator
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2020
- Messages
- 11,359
- Reaction score
- 21,548
- Location
- La la land
Sitting here watching the Steelers with my son. He's telling me there's talks about Steelers brass not happy with Tomlin currently.
If the Steelers fire Tomlin, and we retain mcdummy over hiring him, how would that make you feel about this franchise?
For me, I'd totally find something else to do on Sundays next year.
If the Steelers fire Tomlin, and we retain mcdummy over hiring him, how would that make you feel about this franchise?
For me, I'd totally find something else to do on Sundays next year.