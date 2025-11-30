 Coaching Question, Tomlin-Mcdummy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coaching Question, Tomlin-Mcdummy

eMCee85

eMCee85

Smarter than the goggle gang
Super Donator
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
11,359
Reaction score
21,548
Location
La la land
Sitting here watching the Steelers with my son. He's telling me there's talks about Steelers brass not happy with Tomlin currently.

If the Steelers fire Tomlin, and we retain mcdummy over hiring him, how would that make you feel about this franchise?

For me, I'd totally find something else to do on Sundays next year.
 
eMCee85 said:
Sitting here watching the Steelers with my son. He's telling me there's talks about Steelers brass not happy with Tomlin currently.

If the Steelers fire Tomlin, and we retain mcdummy over hiring him, how would that make you feel about this franchise?

For me, I'd totally find something else to do on Sundays next year.
Click to expand...
Im gonna watch either way.
 
It would be a dream scenario if Tomlin was available.

And then Ross would turn it into a nightmare by retaining McDaniel.
 
If that does take place it would suck big time. But…..as long as Ross remains the owner I would not be surprised. Nothing he does, or doesn’t do, surprises me. Like I’ve said many many times: it all starts with Ross.
 
eMCee85 said:
Sitting here watching the Steelers with my son. He's telling me there's talks about Steelers brass not happy with Tomlin currently.

If the Steelers fire Tomlin, and we retain mcdummy over hiring him, how would that make you feel about this franchise?

For me, I'd totally find something else to do on Sundays next year.
Click to expand...
Tomlin wouldn't be my first choice.

If it has to be one or the other, I stick with McD.
 
I’d take Mike Tomlin here in a nanosecond, that’s a no brainer IMO. His experience, discipline, and practice habits would be so refreshing and welcome here.

We have needed someone like him desperately, and have for quite some time. I’m all about the old school-no nonsense-non-coddling approach as the alpha in the building and the sidelines.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
I don't get the love for Tomlin.
Click to expand...
Tomlin is a weird HC. Pittsburgh hasn’t been good in a long time, but they have finished with a winning record 17 straight seasons. He has arguably kept them competitive when they had no talent. Their organization has been terrible drafting recently. Beyond that, they kept Big Ben when he was clearly washed and failed to replace him.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
I don't get the love for Tomlin.
Click to expand...

For me, it’s the consistency and stability he would bring with him. Those are premium traits that I value and gladly welcome.

I’m not saying that we would win a Super Bowl. That said, I know for a fact that the team would play tough every Sunday, practice hard, and be prepared for game day.

I’m rolling dice on that.
 
Shoot, I'll say it, no NFL coach has ever won super bowl with two different teams. One would think that has to change at some point. That being said, I would have no problem hiring Tomlin. McD just doesn't seem to have that "it" factor of being a head coach. An assistant coach, sure. But I highly doubt he would step down and take that position with Miami.
 
Laser13 said:
For me, it’s the consistency and stability he would bring with him. Those are premium traits that I value and gladly welcome.

I’m not saying that we would win a Super Bowl. That said, I know for a fact that the team would play tough every Sunday, practice hard, and be prepared for game day.

I’m rolling dice on that.
Click to expand...
That would definitely be an improvement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom