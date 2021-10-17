So many places you could give blame, but the coaching was horrendous. I can’t believe we didn’t call a timeout right after the 3rd down play. There would’ve been 13 seconds and in my opinion too much time for the Jags to risk turning the ball over with time left and give us a chance to get our own gw field goal. Instead, we didn’t force their hand and gave them the option to go for it on 4th down. I’ve been all in on Flores, but now I’ll take a wait and see approach and won’t lose sleep if he’s fired.