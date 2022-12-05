College Basketball 2022-23

Not sure how many other college basketball fans are on FH, but I love it and prefer it over the NBA tbh. Being a Tar Heel fan myself, been a disappointing start to the season as we were number 1 preseason and are now on a 4 game losing streak. Still have faith we can get it together but needs to be sooner rather than later. Starts with Caleb Love dishing the ball more.



Gonzaga was another preseason candidate to win it all and they have lost 3 times themselves already.



No really dominant team so far, but will say Purdue and Houston have impressed me the most the little I have watched of them.



Still a long ways to March Madness, but has been exciting so far. Since this is a Miami sports forum as it were, will say the Canes at 8-1 are doing better than I thought they might. Miller and Wong are both very good guards, and their big men can spread the floor also.