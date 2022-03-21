 Collins get 3yr/30Mil from Cincy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Collins get 3yr/30Mil from Cincy

Obviously not our preferred target or you would think we would have thrown this at him without flinching.....time will tell what our intentions are.
 
LSU connections, always made winners his priority (see when he was a FA out of the draft)

Injury history with his base so medicals were important (Dolphins medical staff evaluation could have determined this as a no go)

Most importantly he is a slip up away from being suspended indefinitely. Not a great look, a team who lost their LG and lost a lot of offensive talent wants to get rid of him. Maybe “joe cool” can make it work but that division will be so much tougher just with everyone who was injured last year. I see them as 3rd in the division
 
phinfann13 said:
Just because we could afford that offer, doesn't mean he would've accepted it from us.
Exactly. People are all acting like we didn’t offer him a deal or didn’t offer a low pick.
It’s been reported that Dallas turned down numerous low pick offers because they designated him as post June 1 cut.
We might’ve had the same offer on the table and he picked Cincy 🤷‍♂️
 
