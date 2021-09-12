Colour me Surprised

BillsFanInPeace said: And the Fumble lost isn’t what cost the Bills against Steelers. But go ahead and keep thinking that. Maybe Turnover Tua will throw another pick trying to throw it away. Click to expand...

Look you can’t help yourself respond on. a MD website - like we really need you but you feelso threatened you can’t help but respond you can see it too your 45 mil dollar man is gonna cost you Ws dropping the pigskin cause pressure does get to him and it will happen when it matters mostTouchy touchy after a bad loss we have felt our share - but where exactly is Tua’s INT in this thread in this AFCE division forum? Thought so... ...Classic hijack we see em from a mile awayBut look If you can’t handle FH ... Well go to your own site - yah like that is EVER happening ... too much fun trollingWhere was I - oh yah It would appear Allen has security issues 44 games 33 fumbles not good by the way (like Tannehill like awareness) now this is an AFCE forum to discuss such issues issues/flaws with our competitionEspecially when TOs lead to losses and the losses of our competition is good for MDJosh Allen 2020 - 16 games - 9 fumbles - 1 FR (Well below league norm for average FR) Buffalo wins the divisionJosh Allen 2021 - 1 game 1- 2 fumbles - 1 FR (loss)One can then deduct there is some karma brewing in 2021 going to right the TO balanceNot to mention all that added pressure after the MD the BB play the WFT and the vaunted front 4 and Tyler Heineke the second coming of FitzmagicBB could be 1-2 or 0-3 rolling into the 4th week - stranger things have happened