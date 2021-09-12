 Colour me Surprised | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Colour me Surprised

PhinFan1968 said:
How ‘bout them Bills though eh?
Hey JA is an amazing player but the fumbles are real - he puts the ball on the turf a lot but the D doesn’t fall on it enough for anyone to notice

But the guy has two left feet more bull in a China shop
 
When you turn the ball over in the NFL more than your opponent you generally win

Allen is going to score some points with his overall game but he is going to fall into the Cam Newton school of a shortened career if he doesn’t protect his body

Today Mac Jones took 9 hits compared to Tua at 4 by seasons end those hits wear on a QB
 
582F2FD8-300E-4ECC-9095-1FF8F6BE6CB8.jpeg

This is a gift for all the Bills fans who 😈 this site

Not including POs this Is Josh Allen and his security issues

Note this is regular season only but the tread continues in his limited PO action

Now in 2021 you can add 44 games and 33 fumbles with only a measlely 8 recovered by the opposing D
 
Rev Kev said:
This is a gift for all the Bills fans who 😈 this site

Not including POs this Is Josh Allen and his security issues

Note this is regular season only but the tread continues in his limited PO action

Now in 2021 you can add 44 games and 33 fumbles with only a measlely 8 recovered by the opposing D
So in 4 years (granted just started) 8 lost fumbles. Thanks that is the only number that matters.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
So in 4 years (granted just started) 8 lost fumbles. Thanks that is the only number that matters.
Still a fumble

Maybe you will be surprised they count the number of times QBs are hit in the pocket - Not only sacks

Just a matter of time before the leagues FR averages out … they the BB have been ever so fortunate these 4 years the Far is way lower than the league average

He JA is still a mess when it comes to ball security those Fumbles not recovered are covering up the issue

When the timely fumble is lost it will cost wins

Oh wait look on the tele Pitt won … imagine that - recovered a fumble win the TO battle you say???? But Everyone has BB winning the division and coming Close second to KC??? Hmmnnn
 
Rev Kev said:
Still a fumble

Maybe you will be surprised they count the number of times QBs are hit in the pocket - Not only sacks

Just a matter of time before the leagues FR averages out … they the BB have been ever so fortunate these 4 years the Far is way lower than the league average

He JA is still a mess when it comes to ball security those Fumbles not recovered are covering up the issue

When the timely fumble is lost it will cost wins

Oh wait look on the tele Pitt won … imagine that - recovered a fumble win the TO battle you say???? But Everyone has BB winning the division and coming Close second to KC??? Hmmnnn
A fumble means nothing. A lost fumble means something. So 8 lost fumbles. Thanks
 
Rev Kev said:
Still a fumble

Maybe you will be surprised they count the number of times QBs are hit in the pocket - Not only sacks

Just a matter of time before the leagues FR averages out … they the BB have been ever so fortunate these 4 years the Far is way lower than the league average

He JA is still a mess when it comes to ball security those Fumbles not recovered are covering up the issue

When the timely fumble is lost it will cost wins

Oh wait look on the tele Pitt won … imagine that - recovered a fumble win the TO battle you say???? But Everyone has BB winning the division and coming Close second to KC??? Hmmnnn
And the Fumble lost isn’t what cost the Bills against Steelers. But go ahead and keep thinking that. Maybe Turnover Tua will throw another pick trying to throw it away.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
And the Fumble lost isn’t what cost the Bills against Steelers. But go ahead and keep thinking that. Maybe Turnover Tua will throw another pick trying to throw it away.
Look you can’t help yourself respond on. a MD website - like we really need you but you feelso threatened you can’t help but respond you can see it too your 45 mil dollar man is gonna cost you Ws dropping the pigskin cause pressure does get to him and it will happen when it matters most

Touchy touchy after a bad loss we have felt our share - but where exactly is Tua’s INT in this thread in this AFCE division forum? Thought so... ...

Classic hijack we see em from a mile away

But look If you can’t handle FH ... Well go to your own site - yah like that is EVER happening ... too much fun trolling

Where was I - oh yah It would appear Allen has security issues 44 games 33 fumbles not good by the way (like Tannehill like awareness) now this is an AFCE forum to discuss such issues issues/flaws with our competition

Especially when TOs lead to losses and the losses of our competition is good for MD

Josh Allen 2020 - 16 games - 9 fumbles - 1 FR (Well below league norm for average FR) Buffalo wins the division

Josh Allen 2021 - 1 game 1- 2 fumbles - 1 FR (loss)

One can then deduct there is some karma brewing in 2021 going to right the TO balance

Not to mention all that added pressure after the MD the BB play the WFT and the vaunted front 4 and Tyler Heineke the second coming of Fitzmagic

BB could be 1-2 or 0-3 rolling into the 4th week - stranger things have happened
 
