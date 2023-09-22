Colt McCoy breaks down MM and Coaches stealing concepts from MM already

He did a lot of it, this is a comment from Joe Staley about Coach McD. after he was hired by Miami.

“He’s incredibly important. He’s the Wizard of Oz for the run game, and not just for the run game, for the offense. His genius comes into the construction of a lot of the plays. The utilizing different people’s skill sets in different situations.



He has been by Kyle’s side since they really stated this whole journey together. I think he doesn’t get enough credit. His input is really trusted from Kyle, and his input and his ability to craft a lot of the plays is something that doesn’t get enough attention.



It’s like, you get a thousand piece jigsaw puzzle and he can piece everything together really, really quickly, and understand the overall concept. Whereas Mike McDaniel is the one that’s back there making the picture. He’s the artist that’s constructing this jigsaw puzzle and then gives it to Kyle and says, ‘You’re welcome.’ Then Kyle just kind of puts it all together with the passing game coordinator...and that brain trust works really, really well together.



"It’s not downplaying Kyle’s ability to construct plays because he definitely does that as well. Kyle is the master play-caller that holds the key to everything, but McDaniel is the guy that really, really understands and can dial in a run game.”

