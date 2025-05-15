 Colts apologize to Miami and Microsoft. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Colts apologize to Miami and Microsoft.

I wouldn't apologize. This is funny no matter who you are.

Colts apologize to Fins' Hill for now-deleted video

The Colts issued an apology to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Microsoft on Thursday after deleting their schedule release video Wednesday night.
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts' attempt at a little levity has gotten them into a situation that is no laughing matter.

The Colts, like most NFL teams, compiled a video to accompany their regular-season schedule release Wednesday evening but abruptly removed it from social platforms Wednesday night for multiple reasons, the team said.

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek," the team said in a statement to ESPN on Thursday.

The video, which was intended to be a spoof of the popular video game Minecraft, revealed the team's season opener against Miami with an image of a Dolphin wearing a No. 10 jersey and labeled "Hill" swimming along before he is stopped by a Coast Guard boat with a blaring siren.

Hill was involved in a controversial incident with Miami-Dade deputies last September as he was arriving for a home game. Hill was dragged from his vehicle, taken to the ground and forcibly handcuffed. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, later called for the officers involved to be fired. Traffic citations issued against Hill were later dropped.

As for the Microsoft rights violation, it is likely related to the fact that Minecraft is owned by Microsoft and images identical to those in the game were used in the Colts' video. The Los Angeles Chargers used similar content in their schedule release video but showed a disclaimer indicating they had permission from Microsoft.

It's unclear whether the Colts sought such permission from the company.
 
That's hilarious hahaha...Indy has no balls by taking that down. They should re-attach their pair and post it...too fvckn funny!!

Schedule release is supposed to be funny and engaging.

I haven't seen any this year that were good...the Browns one was so stupid, there was another that was nearly as bad but unable to remember which team it was at the moment.
 
That's hilarious hahaha...Indy has no balls by taking that down. They should re-attach their pair and post it...too fvckn funny!!

Schedule release is supposed to be funny and engaging.

I haven't seen any this year that were good...the Browns one was so stupid, there was another that was nearly as bad but unable to remember which team it was at the moment.
it sounds like it was taken down because they didn’t get Microsoft’s permission to make the video, not because of the Tyreek part
 
it sounds like it was taken down because they didn’t get Microsoft’s permission to make the video, not because of the Tyreek part
Yeah I know this, it's million$ over laughs...

What's the point in $pending time and money on these videos without necessary permissions, just to take down? I don't believe that this happening isn't the first time...I feel like it happened previous years too.
 
