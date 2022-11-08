Colts coaching decision

Just wondering what everyone thinks about the hiring of Saturday as head coach? To me, looks like a tank job, under the appearance of trying to improve the team by thinking outside the box. Can't actually "Tank" the season after the investigation of the Dolphins for supposedly offering Flores money to lose games. They tanked for Manning, tanked for Luck, (allegedly) and now hire a guy with zero coaching experience above the high school level. I can't see how any of the position coaches don't protest this hire.