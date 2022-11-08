 Colts coaching decision | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Colts coaching decision

jfleag61

jfleag61

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 10, 2008
Messages
1,323
Reaction score
405
Age
60
Location
maryland
Just wondering what everyone thinks about the hiring of Saturday as head coach? To me, looks like a tank job, under the appearance of trying to improve the team by thinking outside the box. Can't actually "Tank" the season after the investigation of the Dolphins for supposedly offering Flores money to lose games. They tanked for Manning, tanked for Luck, (allegedly) and now hire a guy with zero coaching experience above the high school level. I can't see how any of the position coaches don't protest this hire.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom