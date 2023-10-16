 Combined quarterback ratings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Combined quarterback ratings

Combined quarterback ratings -- Passer rating, QBR, and PFF.....guess who's on top.

NameQB ratingQBRPFFAvg
1Tagovailoa, Mia114.174.886.391.7
2Goff, Det105.173.390.489.6
3Allen, Buff102.87588.688.8
4Purdy, SF111.97771.786.9
5Mahomes, KC95.772.585.584.6
6Herbert, LAC106.370.776.184.4
7Cousins, Minn100.65780.579.4
8Jackson, Balt9356.288.779.3
9Mayfield, TB91.362.87476.0
10Stafford, LAR83.559.884.575.9
11Smith, Sea90.759.177.675.8
12Lawrence, Jax91.754.480.975.7
13Stroud, Hou96.455.573.375.1
14Hurts, Phi84.759.876.573.7
15Prescott, Dall87.564.168.473.3
16Wilson, Den9939.77270.2
17Watson, Clev88.449.668.768.9
18Fields, Chi91.640.473.668.5
19Carr, NO85.451.266.367.6
Howell, Wash90.146.76667.6
21Garoppolo, LV82.648.368.766.5
22Dobbs, Ari8448.963.765.5
23Minshew, Ind81.354.152.362.6
24Burrow, Cin79.839.866.462.0
25Love, GB77.343.264.661.7
26Richardson, Ind87.34552.261.5
27Tannehill, Ten71.934.47259.4
28Jones, NYG71.739.965.659.1
29Pickett, Pit78.833.45756.4
30Jones, NE73.437.553.754.9
31Young, Car78.733.15154.3
 
Thanks for compiling that list. Very interesting.

I think coaches and NFL people prefer the QBR ratings. Not sure what PFF takes into account.
 
