Combined quarterback ratings -- Passer rating, QBR, and PFF.....guess who's on top.
|Name
|QB rating
|QBR
|PFF
|Avg
|1
|Tagovailoa, Mia
|114.1
|74.8
|86.3
|91.7
|2
|Goff, Det
|105.1
|73.3
|90.4
|89.6
|3
|Allen, Buff
|102.8
|75
|88.6
|88.8
|4
|Purdy, SF
|111.9
|77
|71.7
|86.9
|5
|Mahomes, KC
|95.7
|72.5
|85.5
|84.6
|6
|Herbert, LAC
|106.3
|70.7
|76.1
|84.4
|7
|Cousins, Minn
|100.6
|57
|80.5
|79.4
|8
|Jackson, Balt
|93
|56.2
|88.7
|79.3
|9
|Mayfield, TB
|91.3
|62.8
|74
|76.0
|10
|Stafford, LAR
|83.5
|59.8
|84.5
|75.9
|11
|Smith, Sea
|90.7
|59.1
|77.6
|75.8
|12
|Lawrence, Jax
|91.7
|54.4
|80.9
|75.7
|13
|Stroud, Hou
|96.4
|55.5
|73.3
|75.1
|14
|Hurts, Phi
|84.7
|59.8
|76.5
|73.7
|15
|Prescott, Dall
|87.5
|64.1
|68.4
|73.3
|16
|Wilson, Den
|99
|39.7
|72
|70.2
|17
|Watson, Clev
|88.4
|49.6
|68.7
|68.9
|18
|Fields, Chi
|91.6
|40.4
|73.6
|68.5
|19
|Carr, NO
|85.4
|51.2
|66.3
|67.6
|Howell, Wash
|90.1
|46.7
|66
|67.6
|21
|Garoppolo, LV
|82.6
|48.3
|68.7
|66.5
|22
|Dobbs, Ari
|84
|48.9
|63.7
|65.5
|23
|Minshew, Ind
|81.3
|54.1
|52.3
|62.6
|24
|Burrow, Cin
|79.8
|39.8
|66.4
|62.0
|25
|Love, GB
|77.3
|43.2
|64.6
|61.7
|26
|Richardson, Ind
|87.3
|45
|52.2
|61.5
|27
|Tannehill, Ten
|71.9
|34.4
|72
|59.4
|28
|Jones, NYG
|71.7
|39.9
|65.6
|59.1
|29
|Pickett, Pit
|78.8
|33.4
|57
|56.4
|30
|Jones, NE
|73.4
|37.5
|53.7
|54.9
|31
|Young, Car
|78.7
|33.1
|51
|54.3