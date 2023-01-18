 Commanders request interview with Dolphins Eric Studesville | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Commanders request interview with Dolphins Eric Studesville

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,147
Reaction score
8,794
Location
Garden State
Dolph N.Fan said:
Not gonna lie…I thought he was canned with Flores.
Click to expand...
lol. you know what that means, middle of the road. Maybe it will open the door for another upgrade. If he had any part in Waddle/Reeks performance it's a feather in his hat but I am sure some person is licking his chops to work with that duo.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,997
Reaction score
30,322
Location
Columbus, OH
artdnj said:
I actually thought our line was a click better as opposed to the past. I wouldn't cry if an upgrade of the Lumiere is available though...we need better players though too.
Click to expand...
Matt Applebaum is the actual O-line
Coach but Pierre guy still part of the coaching staff…
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
15,948
Reaction score
38,713
Location
Mississippi
The offensive line was better this year but we didn't really have a bad team to begin with as McDaniel came in with a decent team. I dunno I'm perplexed :shrug:
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,649
Reaction score
25,468
Location
New Jersey
“Co-offensive coordinator/RB coach(2021)”

With 2 OCs we got plays in faster in 2021 than we did w 1 OC in 2022 - 😂. Sorry, I couldn’t resist
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom