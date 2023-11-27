Commanders Week

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 23,579
- Reaction score
- 60,438
- Location
- New Jersey
Is she hot?Supposedly Vics daughter may be joining us at the game this weekend. She's good friends with a buddies GF and we're all going together. Keep ya posted!
Guessing Graduate Assistant.Am I supposed to know what GA means? I'm guessing it's not Georgia.
Ah. I never finished a four year degree, much less was a gradual student. Looks like a paid internshipGuessing Graduate Assistant.
Cool. I once lifted weights with Arnold Swartzenager in New Orleans.Supposedly Vics daughter may be joining us at the game this weekend. She's good friends with a buddies GF and we're all going together. Keep ya posted!
It's a model that should be more copied around the league....it works to move the ball and keep your starting QB alive and uprightTough to get pressure on our QB when the ball gets out so fast. Really gets frustrating for guys like Crosby. They just don't have enough time.