Comments about the coaching staff

My first comment is that Mike McDaniel is a keeper. Back-to-back postseason appearance speaks for itself. There are definite areas where our head coach needs to improve his skills, but he has exceeded my initial expectations.

Fangio is the best defensive coordinator during the last 20 years. We really need to see the 2nd year to evaluate how well he does with the defense.

Bevel has done a good job with Tua. The last 2 years were better than I thought Tua would achieve. I am disappointed that Bevel has not been able to influence Tua not to press, but I have no complaints.

Butch Barry has been awesome. He got far more out of this OL group than I thought was possible. We will see if he can keep the growth going, but no complaints for this year.
 
There are definite concerns with McDaniel. He is good when it comes to play creation. He should create the game plan and then book, but have smith call the plays. Tua is not the type of quarterback that should pass the ball 40 times. You need to have a least one smash mouth runner and a decent TE.
 
He is soft but doesn’t decide the players he has. He is handicapped by Tua’s limitations.
 
