Comments From The Grier / McDaniel Closing Press Conference That Went Right Up My Tailpipe

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 4,049
- Reaction score
- 7,404
- Age
- 48
- Location
- san diego
The comments I refer to below in the dash points follow with the bullet points and are italicized:
-With regards to Grier’s comments about the OL, are you kidding me? Do you think through the logical implications of your excuses? Probably not, because you are a mouth breathing idiot. What this basically translates into is something akin to we knowingly we went into the season with a bad OL, and I lied about it. Of course he didn’t go into the season with what he thought was going to be a poor OL. Who would? Grier was just delusional about what he had in place, in part because they were all guys he had drafted or signed. The comment about Kion Smith, LOL, I had never heard of the guy and he is a $520k a year player who was an UDFA that the Falcons gave up on. Isaiah Wynn is a $1.5mm a year player for a reason too. Also your job is not to be a cheerleader. What he could have said, to put pressure on the guys, is something like “we think we have a solid group, we will see how things look, everyone is fighting for their job everyday, and if someone can’t get it done we will find someone who will.” This team never draws a hard line in the sand and sets appropriately demanding expectations. All of them are too soft.
-With regards to Grier’s comments about Tua and his injuries, you cannot have a QB play football in bubble wrap to avoid being hurt. The ball cannot come out of his hands in two seconds all of the time so he doesn’t get hit. You need to be able to scramble for a first down and take a hit when it is necessary. If they want to do things this way, the upside is what we saw this year. A perfectly mediocre offense, that will never be good against better teams. Heck, it might degrade to not even being good against average teams. This does not work. Watch how all the good QBs play. They stand in the pocket, and take big hits. They either scramble often, or do it selectively when it is necessary to extend a drive, and they take hits doing it. Joe Burrow is a great example. He is not known as a mobile QB. But he has been hit been hit 452 times since 2020, as compared to 210 times for Tua over the same time period. Tom Brady has been hit the exact same amount since 2020 as Tua (210x for Brady), and he didn’t even play the last two years. QBs get hit. You have to get hit to play the position effectively. Managing Tua this way will cap our upside to being average at best, and frankly probably worse. You have to throw caution to the wind, and let him play like a normal QB. You hope you get lucky and he doesn’t get hurt, and if he does, you have a better backup, that hopefully is also durable, which I doubt we are going to end up with. I think we are screwed. Maybe they have to manage Tua this way because of the ins and outs of the contract and the impact if his career his ended on the field. Stupid place to put themselves if this is the issue. They manage Tua this way, this thing is going nowhere. They should have never given him the contract they did.
-I can live with the totally soft comments with regard to dealing with Tyreek. If you want to trade him, you want to get the most you can. The way to do this is to publicly sound like you still believe in the player and his skills. If you come out and say the player is terrible, and a cancer, and you are going to move on, you will get less for him. So best to continue the charade, publicly. Having said all of that, I am unsure this is what they are doing. These guys are so soft, and so desperate, they may actually mean what they said, and Tyreek will be back, and nothing is going to change with regard to how they drive discipline and accountability with players.
PS can we do without silly comments about my tailpipe? But have at it if that is your thing....
▪ Grier explained that the reason he said he wasn’t concerned about the offensive line last offseason is because he was “just supporting” them publicly because “they’re the hardest working group in the building" Kion Smith was a huge loss. We had teams trying to trade for him. Isaiah Wynn was a setback; we thought he would be back much quicker.”
▪ Grier, on Tua Tagovailoa, who missed six games: “He needs to be available and control what he can control. Not being available for taking chances and risks is unacceptable to us. He needs to know how to protect himself. Don’t be Superman; throw the ball away. The sooner he understands that,” the better.
▪ Grier: “Mike and I had conversations with Tyreek, productive conversations. I will keep those between us. In a frustrating season, he was very emotional” after the game and felt “frustration.” “We met for an hour,” McDaniel said. “I was very direct with him. He was very honest. Discussed multiple things including it’s not acceptable to leave a game and won’t be tolerated. He embraced accountability.” McDaniel said Hill will remain the team’s No. 1 option if defenses “are not doubling him.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article297022014.html#storylink=cpy
-With regards to Grier’s comments about the OL, are you kidding me? Do you think through the logical implications of your excuses? Probably not, because you are a mouth breathing idiot. What this basically translates into is something akin to we knowingly we went into the season with a bad OL, and I lied about it. Of course he didn’t go into the season with what he thought was going to be a poor OL. Who would? Grier was just delusional about what he had in place, in part because they were all guys he had drafted or signed. The comment about Kion Smith, LOL, I had never heard of the guy and he is a $520k a year player who was an UDFA that the Falcons gave up on. Isaiah Wynn is a $1.5mm a year player for a reason too. Also your job is not to be a cheerleader. What he could have said, to put pressure on the guys, is something like “we think we have a solid group, we will see how things look, everyone is fighting for their job everyday, and if someone can’t get it done we will find someone who will.” This team never draws a hard line in the sand and sets appropriately demanding expectations. All of them are too soft.
-With regards to Grier’s comments about Tua and his injuries, you cannot have a QB play football in bubble wrap to avoid being hurt. The ball cannot come out of his hands in two seconds all of the time so he doesn’t get hit. You need to be able to scramble for a first down and take a hit when it is necessary. If they want to do things this way, the upside is what we saw this year. A perfectly mediocre offense, that will never be good against better teams. Heck, it might degrade to not even being good against average teams. This does not work. Watch how all the good QBs play. They stand in the pocket, and take big hits. They either scramble often, or do it selectively when it is necessary to extend a drive, and they take hits doing it. Joe Burrow is a great example. He is not known as a mobile QB. But he has been hit been hit 452 times since 2020, as compared to 210 times for Tua over the same time period. Tom Brady has been hit the exact same amount since 2020 as Tua (210x for Brady), and he didn’t even play the last two years. QBs get hit. You have to get hit to play the position effectively. Managing Tua this way will cap our upside to being average at best, and frankly probably worse. You have to throw caution to the wind, and let him play like a normal QB. You hope you get lucky and he doesn’t get hurt, and if he does, you have a better backup, that hopefully is also durable, which I doubt we are going to end up with. I think we are screwed. Maybe they have to manage Tua this way because of the ins and outs of the contract and the impact if his career his ended on the field. Stupid place to put themselves if this is the issue. They manage Tua this way, this thing is going nowhere. They should have never given him the contract they did.
-I can live with the totally soft comments with regard to dealing with Tyreek. If you want to trade him, you want to get the most you can. The way to do this is to publicly sound like you still believe in the player and his skills. If you come out and say the player is terrible, and a cancer, and you are going to move on, you will get less for him. So best to continue the charade, publicly. Having said all of that, I am unsure this is what they are doing. These guys are so soft, and so desperate, they may actually mean what they said, and Tyreek will be back, and nothing is going to change with regard to how they drive discipline and accountability with players.
PS can we do without silly comments about my tailpipe? But have at it if that is your thing....
▪ Grier explained that the reason he said he wasn’t concerned about the offensive line last offseason is because he was “just supporting” them publicly because “they’re the hardest working group in the building" Kion Smith was a huge loss. We had teams trying to trade for him. Isaiah Wynn was a setback; we thought he would be back much quicker.”
▪ Grier, on Tua Tagovailoa, who missed six games: “He needs to be available and control what he can control. Not being available for taking chances and risks is unacceptable to us. He needs to know how to protect himself. Don’t be Superman; throw the ball away. The sooner he understands that,” the better.
▪ Grier: “Mike and I had conversations with Tyreek, productive conversations. I will keep those between us. In a frustrating season, he was very emotional” after the game and felt “frustration.” “We met for an hour,” McDaniel said. “I was very direct with him. He was very honest. Discussed multiple things including it’s not acceptable to leave a game and won’t be tolerated. He embraced accountability.” McDaniel said Hill will remain the team’s No. 1 option if defenses “are not doubling him.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article297022014.html#storylink=cpy
Last edited: