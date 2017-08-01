Commercial Point Karting Classic

2 years ago I sold my Harley and purchased a go-kart and started to build a dirt go-kart track on my property. It's funny how life can change the way you think and your direction. I never imaged it would lead me to participating in this event this weekend. Late last fall when dirt racing ended I converted my kart to run on paved tracks and started practicing at a local track. I was quickly hooked and when I saw this event 6 months ago it became my goal to race in it.Now days away the anticipation is growing. Local track owner has arranged for all of the racers (6 including me) from his track to be grouped together in the pits. So I have the 6th and 14th place finishers from last year helping me out along with others. Going to need it as the best kart drivers from the region come to compete for the cash purse. My goal is to make it into the top 30 and qualify for the feature event on Sunday. Will be a challenge in my 11 year old kart versus some of the newer technology that will be racing. My brother and I are putting the final touches on my kart.I plan to take lots of pictures and video of racing this weekend. After the race I plan to launch go-kart rental business using the local track, our private dirt races and events like this to grow interest in the sport of kart racing. Anyone will be able to try this without owning a kart. Already rented one of our dirt karts this past weekend and may have hooked another racer. It's the cheapest-safest form of racing that you can get into.Will post pictures and video from the weekend in this thread.