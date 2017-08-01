Commercial Point Karting Classic

http://cpkartingclassic.com/

2 years ago I sold my Harley and purchased a go-kart and started to build a dirt go-kart track on my property. It's funny how life can change the way you think and your direction. I never imaged it would lead me to participating in this event this weekend. Late last fall when dirt racing ended I converted my kart to run on paved tracks and started practicing at a local track. I was quickly hooked and when I saw this event 6 months ago it became my goal to race in it.

Now days away the anticipation is growing. Local track owner has arranged for all of the racers (6 including me) from his track to be grouped together in the pits. So I have the 6th and 14th place finishers from last year helping me out along with others. Going to need it as the best kart drivers from the region come to compete for the cash purse. My goal is to make it into the top 30 and qualify for the feature event on Sunday. Will be a challenge in my 11 year old kart versus some of the newer technology that will be racing. My brother and I are putting the final touches on my kart.

I plan to take lots of pictures and video of racing this weekend. After the race I plan to launch go-kart rental business using the local track, our private dirt races and events like this to grow interest in the sport of kart racing. Anyone will be able to try this without owning a kart. Already rented one of our dirt karts this past weekend and may have hooked another racer. It's the cheapest-safest form of racing that you can get into.

Will post pictures and video from the weekend in this thread.
 
This is video onboard with Peter Bruce who finished 2nd in the race last year. Worked his way from middle of pack to eventual lead. Then he gets passed at white flag and barely gets beat to finish line. The race got red flagged for a short period of time last year when 7 karts crashed in turn one. One of the guys that I'm pitting with was involved in the crash and totaled his kart. Going to try and avoid that. This guy does some serious driving.

 
That is funny, Thank's Bumpus.

There are some people that must win at all costs. I learned my lesson last year when I lost a race when the kart behind me turned me on the last lap. I was upset and confronted the driver after the race. The incident did nothing but make me look like a sore loser and the results were the same anyway. Now I don't complain. I just race and enjoy the ride regardless of finish. Winning is nice but the relationships that are built through competition are the real prize in this sport.
 
This is the kart that 6th place finisher last year is running this year. It's a brand new Ironwill Chassis Serial #0001. The local track owner has frame jig, chrome-molley bender and powder coat setup. He designed the chassis using some of the best features of all the major kart racing manufacturers. This is his first sale and first race for his production chassis run. My brother and I are in line to have one of these made for each of us later in the year and early next spring. Hopefully he can drive it to victory on Sunday.
 
Last edited:
Here is another kart from the Wilmington Raceway Park race team. The kid racing this kart took 14th last year. This year he is racing this kart in the Medium (350 lbs) class and another in the Heavy (375 lbs). Going to be an endurance test for him. Good thing he is young.
 
Last edited:
Here is the first 3 laps of feature race on Sunday that I was in. I get bumped from behind in lap 2 and slam into water barrier hard. No damage to me or kart so I continue the race. Ended up finishing the race in 18th place out of 23 karts. Could never get caught back up to pack after wreck. The track is very tight. In my class were doing 55 mph down straight stretch and have to make 90 degree turn with only 20 feet of clearance before you hit the wall on turn 1. At least 10 karts met their demise in turn 1 throughout the weekend. It was lots of fun.

 
Last edited:
Here is the shifter karts going through the section of track where I wrecked. These karts are doing 60 mph as they go by and reach 75-80 mph on main stretch. They shift with clutch on one side of wheel and shifter on other while steering and leaning thru curves. Quite a challenge.

 
Shifter karts with some turn 2 action. Watch the leaders go thru lap traffic like they aren't even there.

 
Here is a compilation of the Briggs 206 races from a spectator. Catches a lot of the racers from Wilmington Raceway Park in this video including me.

 
After capturing video of hundreds of gokart races I decided i would start creating a Training Folder call "How To Lose A Race"
It will show what NOT to do in the heat of the battle of a kart race and what the result is when you choose incorrectly.
This past week at Commercial Point was another learning experience for me. After adding GPS speed info to my wreck it became apparent that I was the cause of my own wreck. Take a look at the video and give me any feed back on what to change in future episodes.

 
I met several people at the event that can help my future karting rental business. Seems my rental idea isn't too far fetched. There is a group in Indiana that has been renting karts for almost a decade and had 4 rental karts in the race. They also offer arrive and drive programs at the New Castle, Indiana track every weekend. Going to start off offering something similar at Wilmington Raceway Park. Here is their site.

https://www.conlinss.com/
 
OK, changed my picture hosting from Photobucket to Imgur and looks like the pictures show up now. I'll add more that were taken that weekend.

Here is me getting ready for Qualifying race on Saturday. My brother and cousin are my pit crew

 
