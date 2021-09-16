 Compare PFF to what you saw.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Compare PFF to what you saw....

PFF Grades, click here

Tua Tagovailoa passing by depth

Target DepthCompletionsAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
9 yards or less13141131
10-19 downfield19230
20+ downfield24660


Offensive Line

Pass-protection can be tough when facing a defense like the Patriots, and that proved true for the Dolphins. Every starting offensive lineman allowed at least one pressure. Jesse Davis was the only starter to earn a pass-blocking grade above 70.

PlayerPass-blocking gradePass-blocking snapsPressures allowed
Robert Hunt60.4291
Liam Eichenberg65.5292
Solomon Kindley35.2292
Michael Deiter61.0292
Jesse Davis76.6292

Secondary

While the Miami secondary is usually known for intercepting passes, today they were known for forcing fumbles. Eric Rowe and Xavien Howard each forced a fumble in the game, with Howard forcing the game-sealing turnover on Harris.

Both played well in coverage. Howard allowed a 4-yard completion the only time he was targeted, while Byron Jones forced an incompletion on one of his two attempts.

PlayerCoverage gradeTargetedReceptions allowedYards allowed
Xavien Howard64.92211
Byron Jones75.3217
Jason McCourty73.44333
Eric Rowe69.06539
Nik Needham64.54317
Jevon Holland77.3000
 
I don’t get how X allied 2 receptions for 11 yards and had a lower rating than Mccourty who allowed 3 for 33. I mean I really don’t see how 2 for 11 does not warrant a really good grade. He shut his man down.
Don't get that either. Shouldn't that be close to a 100?
 
I don’t get how X allowed 2 receptions for 11 yards and had a lower rating than Mccourty who allowed 3 for 33. I mean I really don’t see how 2 for 11 does not warrant a really good grade. He shut his man down.
Some stuff on how PFF grades. More complex than just the raw data.

Each player is given a grade of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments on a given play with 0 generally being the average or “expected” grade. There are a few exceptions as each position group has different rules, but those are the basics. The zero grade is important as most plays feature many players doing their job at a reasonable, or expected, level, so not every player on every play needs to earn a positive or a negative.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation.

Each position has its own grading rubric so our analysts know how to put a grade on the various expectations for a quarterback on a 10-yard pass beyond the sticks or what the range of grades might look like for a frontside offensive tackle down blocking on a “power” play.

There is then an adjustment made to the “raw” grades to adjust for what the player is “expected” to earn given his situation on the field. For instance, a player’s grade may be adjusted down slightly if he plays in a situation that is historically more favorable while a player in more unfavorable circumstances may get an adjustment the other way. We collect over 200 fields of data on each play, and that data helps to determine what the baseline, or expectation, is for each player on every play.
Screenshot-4601.png

The plus-minus grades are then converted to a 0-100 scale at the game and season level. This makes it easier to compare players across positions relative to their peers, though it doesn’t account for positional value, i.e. which positions are most valuable when trying to predict wins.
WHO IS DOING THE GRADING?​

PFF employs over 600 full or part-time analysts, but less than 10% of analysts are trained to the level that they can grade plays. Only the top two to three percent of analysts are on the team of “senior analysts” in charge of finalizing each grade after review. Our graders have been training for months, and sometimes years, in order to learn, understand and show mastery of our process that includes our 300-page training manual and video playbook. We have analysts from all walks of life, including former players, coaches and scouts. We don’t care if you played.

Each grade is reviewed at least once, and usually multiple times, using every camera angle available, including All-22 coaches’ tape.

YOU DON’T KNOW THE PLAY CALL?​

We are certainly not in the huddle, but we are grading what a player attempts to do on a given play. While football is extremely nuanced regarding the preparation and adjustments that go into each play call, once the ball is snapped, most players are clear in what they’re trying to accomplish on each play, and we evaluate accordingly. Of course, there are always some gray areas in football. Plays in which there is a clear question mark regarding assignment, we can defer to a “0” grade and not guess as to which player is right or wrong. These plays are few and far between and since we are grading every snap, missing out on a handful throughout the year should not affect player evaluations. Examples of potential gray areas include coverage busts, quarterback/wide receiver miscommunications and missed blocking assignments.
www.pff.com

PFF Player Grades | PFF

The PFF philosophy, our process and how to interpret PFF Player Grades.
www.pff.com www.pff.com
 
superphin said:
I don’t get how X allowed 2 receptions for 11 yards and had a lower rating than Mccourty who allowed 3 for 33. I mean I really don’t see how 2 for 11 does not warrant a really good grade. He shut his man down.
Probably because its all plays, not only ones he is targeted.

For instance if his man was open and Mac didn't see him, its coming off his grade. If he messed up a bit in run defense its coming off his grade.

Edit: not the run in this case because its pass only grades but if it were overall grade.
 
The problem I got with PFF grades is the evaluator assumes certain things per snap.
They don't know what the exact coverage scheme per snap. Sure, some plays can look like cover 3, but you don't know if a certain corner is playing the flat, or the post, or if he is playing inside positioning or maybe the corner is trying to bait the QB to make an ill timed throw. It's not like coaches have designed coverages that look like the coverages in Madden lol.

Pass blocking rating is weird too, as if what's considered a pressure is consistent how can 4 players have varies grades if the amount of sacks or pressures is the same? Are they grading on if the block looks pretty, or trying to say it was a sloppy attempt on X amount of snaps?
 
The Tua numbers match what I see - a guy that's great in the short/quick game and seems pretty effective deep, but struggles in the medium range.
 
superphin said:
I don’t get how X allowed 2 receptions for 11 yards and had a lower rating than Mccourty who allowed 3 for 33. I mean I really don’t see how 2 for 11 does not warrant a really good grade. He shut his man down.
It’s based on every rep

So far example even if X’s man didn’t get the catch, X is is still being graded on his coverage skills.
 
