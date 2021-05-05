Comparing last season's passing, and rushing percentage.

So the best teams in the NFL were the teams that were able to get the most first down a game. Kansas City, and Tampa Bay ranked top 5 in that category. Kansas City, and Tampa Bay also ranked bottom 10 in in rushing 1st downs. Ravens, and the TItans ranked top 5 in rushing 1st down per game, but ranked the opposite for passing 1st downs per game. This is a passing league not a running backs league, and the Ravens won't go anywhere in the playoffs for example if they plan to play Lamar Jackson like a running QB.We didn't rank great in either of these categories, but the most important thing that will make this team successful is our ability to convert 1st down when we pass. And that requires pass protection, play making, and it requires players to be healthy. It doesn't require us to have the best RB in the game. I would have been upset if we had drafted a RB with all the other pressing needs.