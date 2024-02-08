 Comparing the 2023 and 2024 schedules with predictions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Comparing the 2023 and 2024 schedules with predictions

AFC East 2023 - 4-2

AFC East 2024 prediction - 3-3 - I dont think we will sweep the Jets and Patriots again. Rodgers will probably return and the Pats will probably have a much better QB and they have a lot of cap space. I will be optimistic and say we are due to beat the Bills so I have us splitting with everybody in the division.

AFC West 2023 - 3-1

AFC South 2024 prediction - 2-2 - I think we will beat the Jags and Titans at home but lose to the Texans and Colts on the road.

AFC North and South 2023 - 0-2

AFC North and West 2024 prediction - 1-1 - I think we will beat the Raiders at home and lose to the Browns on the road.

NFC East 2023 - 3-1

NFC West 2024 prediction - 1-3 - I think we will beat the Cardinals and lose to the 49ers at home and lose to the Rams and Seahawks on the road.

NFC South 2023 - 1-0

NFC North 2024 prediction - 0-1 - I think we will lose to the Packers on the road.

So based on all of that I think we will go from 11-6 in 2023 to 7-10 in 2024.
 
Interesting thread. It’s fun to think about.

Bit early to make my predictions since I don’t know what our team will look, let alone the shape on other teams. After draft and FA, I’d love to revisit this.
 
I based my predictions on the fact that we are likely to have a far less talented team in 2024 based on the salary cap mess we are in and not having much faith in whatever Grier's draft will look like.
 
At this point I do think the schedule looks much more difficult next year. For starters we have 9 road games and 8 home games. Then a lot of the road games are against playoff teams before even looking at our division (GB, Browns, Seattle, Rams, Texans and Colts). That's going to be a tough road to hoe.

Home schedule looks much softer but we do still have to deal with the 49'ers, Jags and then those Titans again.

I agree our roster will likely not be as strong as this past year on paper. We will need significant internal improvement from McD/Tua on offense and then young players stepping up in spots, talking to you Cam Smith.

How this all shakes out who knows but at this point with limited draft picks and FA money, I'd certainly bet we don't reach 11 wins again. Hopefully things aren't as bad as your 7 win estimate, if they are I would rather just tank and get a top draft pick for the next regime to get busy with.
 
What made you wake up this morning, log on and post record predictions for the next season before the Super Bowl is even over this season?
 
