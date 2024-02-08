Comparing the 2023 and 2024 schedules with predictions

VAFinsfan72
AFC East 2023 - 4-2
AFC East 2024 prediction - 3-3 - I dont think we will sweep the Jets and Patriots again. Rodgers will probably return and the Pats will probably have a much better QB and they have a lot of cap space. I will be optimistic and say we are due to beat the Bills so I have us splitting with everybody in the division.
AFC West 2023 - 3-1
AFC South 2024 prediction - 2-2 - I think we will beat the Jags and Titans at home but lose to the Texans and Colts on the road.
AFC North and South 2023 - 0-2
AFC North and West 2024 prediction - 1-1 - I think we will beat the Raiders at home and lose to the Browns on the road.
NFC East 2023 - 3-1
NFC West 2024 prediction - 1-3 - I think we will beat the Cardinals and lose to the 49ers at home and lose to the Rams and Seahawks on the road.
NFC South 2023 - 1-0
NFC North 2024 prediction - 0-1 - I think we will lose to the Packers on the road.
So based on all of that I think we will go from 11-6 in 2023 to 7-10 in 2024.
