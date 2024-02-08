Comparing the 2023 and 2024 schedules with predictions

At this point I do think the schedule looks much more difficult next year. For starters we have 9 road games and 8 home games. Then a lot of the road games are against playoff teams before even looking at our division (GB, Browns, Seattle, Rams, Texans and Colts). That's going to be a tough road to hoe.



Home schedule looks much softer but we do still have to deal with the 49'ers, Jags and then those Titans again.



I agree our roster will likely not be as strong as this past year on paper. We will need significant internal improvement from McD/Tua on offense and then young players stepping up in spots, talking to you Cam Smith.



How this all shakes out who knows but at this point with limited draft picks and FA money, I'd certainly bet we don't reach 11 wins again. Hopefully things aren't as bad as your 7 win estimate, if they are I would rather just tank and get a top draft pick for the next regime to get busy with.