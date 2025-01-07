Dolphin Mule
Who does it help? No one.
What good does it do? Nothing.
When has it helped? No time.
Where will it lead us? No where.
How can it help the Dolphins situation? It can't.
Why do most of you continue to do it on EVERYTHING concerning Miami? No clue.
Complaining has not, and will not, improve the Dolphins situation. If you think it will, good luck with that.
I would imagine complaining about this post will begin in 3, 2, 1...
