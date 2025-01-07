 Complaining | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Complaining

Who does it help? No one.
What good does it do? Nothing.
When has it helped? No time.
Where will it lead us? No where.
How can it help the Dolphins situation? It can't.
Why do most of you continue to do it on EVERYTHING concerning Miami? No clue.

Complaining has not, and will not, improve the Dolphins situation. If you think it will, good luck with that.

I would imagine complaining about this post will begin in 3, 2, 1...
 
Venting after this season is entirely acceptable, imo. Sometimes it’s cleansing for people to write things out.
 
Sir, this is a Wendys. And by that I mean it's a Miami Dolphins fan forum where we discuss, yes you guessed it, the Miami Dolphins. The way this franchise has operated since the beginning of the new 21st century warrants dissatisfaction over praise. Nonetheless, whether we praise or complain it doesn't affect franchise at all. So why care about people who aren't happy about the Dolphins? Do you feel optimism and praise change anything about how this team will play next season? What discussion do you think should be posted after the season we just had? It's been 24 long, fruitless years without a playoff win.
 
This is a message board
Complaints, praise, analysis we have it all
Your thread is pointless
 
Hope for the best and appreciate taking the trip to the top of that mountain. If you are stuck on a circle freeway, that's your problem. - LOL
 
I ain't happy with this season that just ended. Who would be?

Time to move forward. FA and the draft.

Many won't and will continue for weeks and months complaining. That is their right. In a lot of ways I don't blame them.

We got holes to fill (😋) so let's get started.

See you in an hour and a half approximately lol
 
Aren’t you complaining about others complaining?
 
An hour and a half?
That's a long "layover". - LOL
On the other hand, it's probably a good idea not to cut yourself short. - LOL
 
Breakfast takes a long time to prepare Ray. Not sure what you are thinking about 😂
 
IMG_0470.gif
 
