Complete roster as of 5/13 via OTC

We could end up with quite a bit of dead cap in 2024. Jones will be a bit over 10M, Ogbah will leave 4M, Baker could leave 5M. Howard could be 23M all by himself.



Those are the big numbers, but Wilson and Sanders will leave about 1M each. White could be 1.7M. Mostert and Wilson are about 750K each.



It'll add up.



It will really help us if we can hold X until 2025.