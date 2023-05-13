 Complete roster as of 5/13 via OTC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Complete roster as of 5/13 via OTC

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,872
Reaction score
19,729
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
Keion Crossen's salary stands out as an NFL salary, by that I mean not for long with $0 salary guaranteed. 2.865M, I can probably resign him for vet minimum. We can't afford luxury STers.

3/4's of the top 4 cap hits won't be Dolphins next year.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
3,118
Reaction score
6,074
Age
33
Location
SRQ
The Ghost said:
Keion Crossen's salary stands out as an NFL salary, by that I mean not for long with $0 salary guaranteed. 2.865M, I can probably resign him for vet minimum. We can't afford luxury STers.

3/4's of the top 4 cap hits won't be Dolphins next year.
Click to expand...
I'm confident X is going to absolutely show out this year and be a must keep.

Not so fast...
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,140
Reaction score
30,629
We could end up with quite a bit of dead cap in 2024. Jones will be a bit over 10M, Ogbah will leave 4M, Baker could leave 5M. Howard could be 23M all by himself.

Those are the big numbers, but Wilson and Sanders will leave about 1M each. White could be 1.7M. Mostert and Wilson are about 750K each.

It'll add up.

It will really help us if we can hold X until 2025.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom