Composite Ranking - Top 65 - 02/02/23

This is the ranking of top 65 averaged from six sites: Drafttek, CBS, PFN, PFF, NFLDraftBuzz, and Sporting News.
It will change. I also think Dawand Jones goes on day one, and Tyjae Spears who is not near top 65 on these lists may go on day 1.


11.3Will AndersonEDGEALA
21.4Bryce YoungQBALA
31.7Jalen CarterDTUGS
43.2Myles MurphyDTCLE
53.4CJ StroudQBtOSU
67.4Bijon RobinsonRBTEX
78.0Michael MyersTEND
89.8Bryan BreseeDTCLE
910.1Paris JohnsonOTtOSU
1010.3Quentin JohnstonWRTCU
1110.4Brian BranchSALA
1210.8Peter SkoronskiOTNW
1311.4Will LevisQBUK
1411.6Christian GonzalezSORE
1511.7Jordan AddisonWRUSC
1611.7Joey PorterCBPSU
1712.6Cam SmithCBSC
1813.3Devon WitherspoonCBILL
1913.5Tyree WilsonEDGETTU
2014.9Jaxson Smith NjigbaWRtOSU
2117.0Kelee RingoCBUGA
2217.2Anthony RichardsonQBUF
2317.3Antonio JohnsonSTAMU
2417.3Broderick JonesOTUGA
2520.3Anton HarrisonOTOU
2621.8Jahmir GibbsRBALA
2725.5Siaki IkaDTBAY
2826.7Drew SandersILBARK
2926.8Isaiah Foskey EDGEND
3027.0O'Cyrus TorrenceOGUF
3127.3Trenton SimpsonILBCLE
3233.2Josh DownsWRNC
3340.3Keyshon BoutteWRLSU
3440.6Clark PhillipsCBUTAH
3540.8Blake FreelandOTBYU
3641.8Felix Anudike UzomaEDGEKSU
3743.0Dalton KincaidCBUTAH
3844.5Jalin HyattWRTEN
3944.7BJ OjulariEDGELSU
4045.8Nolan SmithEDGEUGA
4146.0Zay FlowersWRBC
4248.0Darnell WashingtonTEUGA
4348.3Emmanuel ForbesCBMISS S
4450.8John Michael SchmitzOCMIN
4551.8Matt BergeronOGSYR
4652.0Jordan BattleSALA
4752.2Rashee RiceWRSMU
4852.3Noah SewellILBORE
4955.7Dawand JonesOTtOSU
5055.7Lukas Van NessEDGEIOW
5155.8Gervon DexterDTUF
5257.2Andre CarterEDGEARMY
5359.3Zach HarrisonEDGEtOSU
5460.5Eli RicksCBALA
5561.0Calijah KenceyDTPITT
5661.7Derick HallEDGEAUB
5762.5Garret WilliamsCBSYR
5863.5Darnell WrightOTTEN
5964.7Luke MusgraveTEORE S
6065.3Henry TooTooILBALA
6167.2Jaylon JonesCBTAMU
6269.2JL SkinnerSBSU
6369.7Cedric TIllmanWRTEN
6471.3Handon HookerQBTEN
6572.7MazI SmithDTMICH
 
