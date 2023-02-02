Composite Ranking - Top 65 - 02/02/23

1 1.3 Will Anderson EDGE ALA 2 1.4 Bryce Young QB ALA 3 1.7 Jalen Carter DT UGS 4 3.2 Myles Murphy DT CLE 5 3.4 CJ Stroud QB tOSU 6 7.4 Bijon Robinson RB TEX 7 8.0 Michael Myers TE ND 8 9.8 Bryan Bresee DT CLE 9 10.1 Paris Johnson OT tOSU 10 10.3 Quentin Johnston WR TCU 11 10.4 Brian Branch S ALA 12 10.8 Peter Skoronski OT NW 13 11.4 Will Levis QB UK 14 11.6 Christian Gonzalez S ORE 15 11.7 Jordan Addison WR USC 16 11.7 Joey Porter CB PSU 17 12.6 Cam Smith CB SC 18 13.3 Devon Witherspoon CB ILL 19 13.5 Tyree Wilson EDGE TTU 20 14.9 Jaxson Smith Njigba WR tOSU 21 17.0 Kelee Ringo CB UGA 22 17.2 Anthony Richardson QB UF 23 17.3 Antonio Johnson S TAMU 24 17.3 Broderick Jones OT UGA 25 20.3 Anton Harrison OT OU 26 21.8 Jahmir Gibbs RB ALA 27 25.5 Siaki Ika DT BAY 28 26.7 Drew Sanders ILB ARK 29 26.8 Isaiah Foskey EDGE ND 30 27.0 O'Cyrus Torrence OG UF 31 27.3 Trenton Simpson ILB CLE 32 33.2 Josh Downs WR NC 33 40.3 Keyshon Boutte WR LSU 34 40.6 Clark Phillips CB UTAH 35 40.8 Blake Freeland OT BYU 36 41.8 Felix Anudike Uzoma EDGE KSU 37 43.0 Dalton Kincaid CB UTAH 38 44.5 Jalin Hyatt WR TEN 39 44.7 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU 40 45.8 Nolan Smith EDGE UGA 41 46.0 Zay Flowers WR BC 42 48.0 Darnell Washington TE UGA 43 48.3 Emmanuel Forbes CB MISS S 44 50.8 John Michael Schmitz OC MIN 45 51.8 Matt Bergeron OG SYR 46 52.0 Jordan Battle S ALA 47 52.2 Rashee Rice WR SMU 48 52.3 Noah Sewell ILB ORE 49 55.7 Dawand Jones OT tOSU 50 55.7 Lukas Van Ness EDGE IOW 51 55.8 Gervon Dexter DT UF 52 57.2 Andre Carter EDGE ARMY 53 59.3 Zach Harrison EDGE tOSU 54 60.5 Eli Ricks CB ALA 55 61.0 Calijah Kencey DT PITT 56 61.7 Derick Hall EDGE AUB 57 62.5 Garret Williams CB SYR 58 63.5 Darnell Wright OT TEN 59 64.7 Luke Musgrave TE ORE S 60 65.3 Henry TooToo ILB ALA 61 67.2 Jaylon Jones CB TAMU 62 69.2 JL Skinner S BSU 63 69.7 Cedric TIllman WR TEN 64 71.3 Handon Hooker QB TEN 65 72.7 MazI Smith DT MICH

This is the ranking of top 65 averaged from six sites: Drafttek, CBS, PFN, PFF, NFLDraftBuzz, and Sporting News.It will change. I also think Dawand Jones goes on day one, and Tyjae Spears who is not near top 65 on these lists may go on day 1.