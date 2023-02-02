Composite Ranking - Top 65 - 02/02/23

LargoFin
This is the ranking of top 65 averaged from six sites: Drafttek, CBS, PFN, PFF, NFLDraftBuzz, and Sporting News.
It will change. I also think Dawand Jones goes on day one, and Tyjae Spears who is not near top 65 on these lists may go on day 1.
|1
|1.3
|Will Anderson
|EDGE
|ALA
|2
|1.4
|Bryce Young
|QB
|ALA
|3
|1.7
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|UGS
|4
|3.2
|Myles Murphy
|DT
|CLE
|5
|3.4
|CJ Stroud
|QB
|tOSU
|6
|7.4
|Bijon Robinson
|RB
|TEX
|7
|8.0
|Michael Myers
|TE
|ND
|8
|9.8
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|CLE
|9
|10.1
|Paris Johnson
|OT
|tOSU
|10
|10.3
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|11
|10.4
|Brian Branch
|S
|ALA
|12
|10.8
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|NW
|13
|11.4
|Will Levis
|QB
|UK
|14
|11.6
|Christian Gonzalez
|S
|ORE
|15
|11.7
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|16
|11.7
|Joey Porter
|CB
|PSU
|17
|12.6
|Cam Smith
|CB
|SC
|18
|13.3
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|ILL
|19
|13.5
|Tyree Wilson
|EDGE
|TTU
|20
|14.9
|Jaxson Smith Njigba
|WR
|tOSU
|21
|17.0
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|UGA
|22
|17.2
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|UF
|23
|17.3
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|TAMU
|24
|17.3
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|UGA
|25
|20.3
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|OU
|26
|21.8
|Jahmir Gibbs
|RB
|ALA
|27
|25.5
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|BAY
|28
|26.7
|Drew Sanders
|ILB
|ARK
|29
|26.8
|Isaiah Foskey
|EDGE
|ND
|30
|27.0
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|OG
|UF
|31
|27.3
|Trenton Simpson
|ILB
|CLE
|32
|33.2
|Josh Downs
|WR
|NC
|33
|40.3
|Keyshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|34
|40.6
|Clark Phillips
|CB
|UTAH
|35
|40.8
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|36
|41.8
|Felix Anudike Uzoma
|EDGE
|KSU
|37
|43.0
|Dalton Kincaid
|CB
|UTAH
|38
|44.5
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|TEN
|39
|44.7
|BJ Ojulari
|EDGE
|LSU
|40
|45.8
|Nolan Smith
|EDGE
|UGA
|41
|46.0
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BC
|42
|48.0
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|UGA
|43
|48.3
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|MISS S
|44
|50.8
|John Michael Schmitz
|OC
|MIN
|45
|51.8
|Matt Bergeron
|OG
|SYR
|46
|52.0
|Jordan Battle
|S
|ALA
|47
|52.2
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|48
|52.3
|Noah Sewell
|ILB
|ORE
|49
|55.7
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|tOSU
|50
|55.7
|Lukas Van Ness
|EDGE
|IOW
|51
|55.8
|Gervon Dexter
|DT
|UF
|52
|57.2
|Andre Carter
|EDGE
|ARMY
|53
|59.3
|Zach Harrison
|EDGE
|tOSU
|54
|60.5
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|ALA
|55
|61.0
|Calijah Kencey
|DT
|PITT
|56
|61.7
|Derick Hall
|EDGE
|AUB
|57
|62.5
|Garret Williams
|CB
|SYR
|58
|63.5
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|TEN
|59
|64.7
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|ORE S
|60
|65.3
|Henry TooToo
|ILB
|ALA
|61
|67.2
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|TAMU
|62
|69.2
|JL Skinner
|S
|BSU
|63
|69.7
|Cedric TIllman
|WR
|TEN
|64
|71.3
|Handon Hooker
|QB
|TEN
|65
|72.7
|MazI Smith
|DT
|MICH