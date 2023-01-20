mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,620
- Reaction score
- 27,473
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Concussion experts discuss Tua’s medical outlook, what he should do if concussed again
First in a four-part series on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation The Dolphins’ doctors — and at least one physician involved with the players union — told team management that Tua Tagovailoa is not more likely to sustain another concussion than anybody else. That’s a big reason the Dolphins remain committed to Tagovailoa as their starter for 2023 even after a season in which he missed 5½ games (including a playoff game) because of concussions.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article271329017.html#storylink=cpy
First in a four-part series on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation The Dolphins’ doctors — and at least one physician involved with the players union — told team management that Tua Tagovailoa is not more likely to sustain another concussion than anybody else. That’s a big reason the Dolphins remain committed to Tagovailoa as their starter for 2023 even after a season in which he missed 5½ games (including a playoff game) because of concussions.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article271329017.html#storylink=cpy
Last edited: