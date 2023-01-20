 Concussion experts discuss Tua’s medical outlook, what he should do if concussed again. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Concussion experts discuss Tua’s medical outlook, what he should do if concussed again.

Concussion experts discuss Tua’s medical outlook, what he should do if concussed again

First in a four-part series on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation The Dolphins’ doctors — and at least one physician involved with the players union — told team management that Tua Tagovailoa is not more likely to sustain another concussion than anybody else. That’s a big reason the Dolphins remain committed to Tagovailoa as their starter for 2023 even after a season in which he missed 5½ games (including a playoff game) because of concussions.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article271329017.html#storylink=cpy


 
What I really want is an interview with Tua. I want to hear how he’s doing from his own mouth not anyone else TBH.
 
Now here is a post. Thank you. Nothing like hearing from multiple professionals about a condition as varied as concussions. So much to be gleaned from reading this 1st of 4 to be published. Nice job.
 
