Conference standings after this week

If we assume that Buffalo beats Cleveland, there are two possibilities contingent on whether the Patriots or Jets win their game:
If the Jets win:
Jet 7-3 (first place by tiebreaker)
Dolphins 7-3 (second place by tiebreaker)
Bills 7-3 (third place by tiebreaker)
Patriots 5-5
If the Patriots win:
Dolphins 7-3 (first place by tiebreaker)
Bills 7-3
Patriots 6-4 (third place by tiebreaker)
Jets 6-4
--------------------------------------------
Thoughts on the preference of who you would want to win between the Jets and Patriots? It's a no brainer in my opinion that the preference is that the Patriots win. What is funny is that technically the ets could either be in first or last after this week. A loss to the Patriots again would be damning as that would put them 2-2 in the division with road games at Buffalo and Miami to go.
