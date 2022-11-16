Conference standings after this week

If we assume that Buffalo beats Cleveland, there are two possibilities contingent on whether the Patriots or Jets win their game:



If the Jets win:



Jet 7-3 (first place by tiebreaker)

Dolphins 7-3 (second place by tiebreaker)

Bills 7-3 (third place by tiebreaker)

Patriots 5-5



If the Patriots win:

Dolphins 7-3 (first place by tiebreaker)

Bills 7-3

Patriots 6-4 (third place by tiebreaker)

Jets 6-4

--------------------------------------------



Thoughts on the preference of who you would want to win between the Jets and Patriots? It's a no brainer in my opinion that the preference is that the Patriots win. What is funny is that technically the ets could either be in first or last after this week. A loss to the Patriots again would be damning as that would put them 2-2 in the division with road games at Buffalo and Miami to go.