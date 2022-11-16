 Conference standings after this week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Conference standings after this week

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,361
Reaction score
9,091
If we assume that Buffalo beats Cleveland, there are two possibilities contingent on whether the Patriots or Jets win their game:

If the Jets win:

Jet 7-3 (first place by tiebreaker)
Dolphins 7-3 (second place by tiebreaker)
Bills 7-3 (third place by tiebreaker)
Patriots 5-5

If the Patriots win:
Dolphins 7-3 (first place by tiebreaker)
Bills 7-3
Patriots 6-4 (third place by tiebreaker)
Jets 6-4
--------------------------------------------

Thoughts on the preference of who you would want to win between the Jets and Patriots? It's a no brainer in my opinion that the preference is that the Patriots win. What is funny is that technically the ets could either be in first or last after this week. A loss to the Patriots again would be damning as that would put them 2-2 in the division with road games at Buffalo and Miami to go.
 
