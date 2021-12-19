 Confidence Level, Last 3 Games? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Confidence Level, Last 3 Games?

Ryan1973

BahamaFinFan78 said:
How much confidence do you have in the Fins over the final three games?
Not a whole lot to be honest with you. They have a tough schedule to finish out. Even the Saints game on the road next Monday night won’t be easy.
 
Birdmond

If I could bet against my Dolphins I would bet 0-3. We’ll see.
 
dunegoon

We will get Waddle and Holland back, plus with the appearance of Duke and Lindsey back? I am confident we can compete and win against the Saints, Titans and Pats.
 
Lionstone

I am confident if we have all of our talent, but covid and potential injuries make me hesitant. All three of these games are winnable with our defense. I would not be shocked to win all three, but I am certainly not predicting it.
 
