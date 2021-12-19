Confidence Level, Last 3 Games?

BahamaFinFan78
How much confidence do you have in the Fins over the final three games?
Not a whole lot to be honest with you. They have a tough schedule to finish out. Even the Saints game on the road next Monday night won't be easy.
Super high. We have overcome adversity, our Defense can play elite, and Tua is generally pretty steady.
one thing ive learned is never bet ON the dolphins, youre just flushing your money down the toiletIf I could bet against my Dolphins I would bet 0-3. We’ll see.