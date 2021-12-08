Confidence over the next four games

I am betting most posters here feel confident we can/should beat the Jets.

Of the following three- at NO, at TENN, NE at home- which is the game you are most concerned about?

Which of those three do you feel best about?

New England makes me nervous, but it's at home, and New England could rest starters.

Tennessee without Henry is a different team.

New Orleans without Brees, and lots of injuries, is more mortal.

What do you think?