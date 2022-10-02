Confirmed Tua’s CT and MRI came back clean

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 13,823
- Reaction score
- 23,334
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Best damn news I’ve read all day!
When the media and fans save up enough money to buy the team then and only then will they be the decision makers of an NFL franchise.Sweet! I was just wondering when those results would be available. I wonder how soon before he can play again? You would think he'll only miss a game or two but if the media (and some of our own fans) have their way he'll be out for the rest of the season.
Not sure why it would take him so long to get back.Be back in 2-3 games. The season is saved! Super Bowl is back on the menu.
Who determines what is "gross", "motor" and/or "instability"?I am guessing updated concussion protocol will be any player who experienced contact to the head and displays gross motor instability will be removed from game and automatically put into concussion protocol.
Well I think it’s clear it should be a public poll on Twitter. Too many experts. Need to leverage them.Who determines what is "gross", "motor" and/or "instability"?