Confirmed Tua’s CT and MRI came back clean

Sweet! I was just wondering when those results would be available. I wonder how soon before he can play again? You would think he'll only miss a game or two but if the media (and some of our own fans) have their way he'll be out for the rest of the season.
 
Good, I was hoping the results would not come back dirty
 
When the media and fans save up enough money to buy the team then and only then will they be the decision makers of an NFL franchise.
 
Beat the Jets, see how our boy is doing after that. Just keep winning, no matter who is back there. Go Tua ;)
 
I am guessing updated concussion protocol will be any player who experienced contact to the head and displays gross motor instability will be removed from game and automatically put into concussion protocol.
 
I was worried that the team is going to be overly conservative in his return out of fear of media backlash but then I just remembered that never stopped this team from pursuing Watson this offseason lol
 
Who determines what is "gross", "motor" and/or "instability"?
 
Good to hear. If Geno Smith can start and not totally suck for what appears will be a whole season, I am sure Bridgewater can start for 1 or 2 games and look as good or even a tad better. Obviously different game plan and some screen passes will be thrown into the mix to help him move the ball.
 
